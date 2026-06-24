The Hoosier Football
Isaiah Jones, Carter Smith, Tyrique Tucker to represent Indiana at 2026 Big Ten Media Days
The unofficial start to every Big Ten football season is Big Ten Media Days, which are less than five weeks away. Anticipation is building, and the conference just released which three players will represent each program as the three designated representatives for media days in Chicago.
For Indiana, each of its three representatives it sent to Las Vegas in 2025 are off to the NFL, meaning that the Hoosiers needed to find three new leaders to showcase the program to reporters. In the end, Curt Cignetti and company chose linebacker Isaiah Jones, offensive tackle Carter Smith and defensive tackle Tyrique Tucker to be the three athletes that will speak to the media on July 30, the final day of media days.
Each of Indiana’s representatives are fifth-year seniors, with Tucker beginning his career at James Madison, while Jones and Smith have been at Indiana since their college careers began in 2022. They’re obviously some of the most experienced players on the roster, and are all expected to be vocal leaders, which is an honor that each of Elijah Sarratt, Aiden Fisher and Mikail Kamara had – the media day representatives from last season.
Tucker earned All-Big Ten first team, while also being tabbed as an All-American by three different outlets. Smith was also All-Big Ten first team, as well as a consensus All-American as one of the best left tackles in the sport. Jones was third team All-Big Ten a season ago, rounding out the group with each being recognized by the conference for their performance in Indiana’s 2025 national title season.
Indiana is the only program with all non-skill position players to represent the team.
And the road to another title begins here, at the Hilton Chicago on July 28-30 at media days led by these three Hoosiers. Here’s the full list of representatives by all 18 Big Ten football programs.
TUESDAY, JULY 28
ILLINOIS
Matthew Bailey, DB
Juice Clarke, DB
Katin Houser, QB
Bret Bielema
IOWA
Zach Lutmer, DB
Jayden Montgomery, LB
Addison Ostrenga, TE
Kirk Ferentz
PENN STATE
Rocco Becht, QB
Anthony Donkoh, OL
Tony Rojas, LB
Matt Campbell
RUTGERS
Kwabena Asamoah, OL
KJ Duff, WR
Antwan Raymond, RB
Greg Schiano
USC
Jide Abasiri, DT
Jayden Maiava, QB
Alex VanSumeren, DT
Lincoln Riley
WISCONSIN
Chris Brooks, WR
Sebastian Cheeks, LB
Matthew Jung, S
Luke Fickell
WEDNESDAY, JULY 29
MICHIGAN STATE
Jordan Hall, LB
Nikai Martinez, S
Alessio Milivojevic, QB
Pat Fitzgerald
MINNESOTA
Maverick Baranowski, LB
Drake Lindsey, QB
Anthony Smith, DL
P.J. Fleck
OHIO STATE
Jaylen McClain, S
Julian Sayin, QB
Jeremiah Smith, WR
Ryan Day
OREGON
Jamari Johnson, TE
Dante Moore, QB
Teitum Tuioti, OLB
Dan Lanning
PURDUE
Ryan Browne, QB
Charles Correa, LB
De’Nylon Morrissette, WR
Barry Odom
UCLA
Nico Iamaleava, QB
Cole Martin, DB
Samuel Omosigho, LB
Bob Chesney
THURSDAY, JULY 30
INDIANA
Isaiah Jones, LB
Carter Smith, OL
Tyrique Tucker, DL
Curt Cignetti
MARYLAND
Michael Hershey, OL
Malik Washington, QB
Daniel Wingate, LB
Michael Locksley
MICHIGAN
Jordan Marshall, RB
Trey Pierce, DT
Bryce Underwood, QB
Kyle Whittingham
NEBRASKA
Justin Evans, C
Luke Lindenmeyer, TE
Andrew Marshall, CB
Matt Rhule
NORTHWESTERN
Robert Fitzgerald, DB
Caleb Komolafe, RB
Griffin Wilde, WR
David Braun
WASHINGTON
Landen Hatchett, C
Jacob Manu, ILB
Demond Williams Jr., QB
Jedd Fisch
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