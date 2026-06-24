Isaiah Jones, Carter Smith, Tyrique Tucker to represent Indiana at 2026 Big Ten Media Days

The unofficial start to every Big Ten football season is Big Ten Media Days, which are less than five weeks away. Anticipation is building, and the conference just released which three players will represent each program as the three designated representatives for media days in Chicago.

For Indiana, each of its three representatives it sent to Las Vegas in 2025 are off to the NFL, meaning that the Hoosiers needed to find three new leaders to showcase the program to reporters. In the end, Curt Cignetti and company chose linebacker Isaiah Jones, offensive tackle Carter Smith and defensive tackle Tyrique Tucker to be the three athletes that will speak to the media on July 30, the final day of media days.

Each of Indiana’s representatives are fifth-year seniors, with Tucker beginning his career at James Madison, while Jones and Smith have been at Indiana since their college careers began in 2022. They’re obviously some of the most experienced players on the roster, and are all expected to be vocal leaders, which is an honor that each of Elijah Sarratt, Aiden Fisher and Mikail Kamara had – the media day representatives from last season.

Tucker earned All-Big Ten first team, while also being tabbed as an All-American by three different outlets. Smith was also All-Big Ten first team, as well as a consensus All-American as one of the best left tackles in the sport. Jones was third team All-Big Ten a season ago, rounding out the group with each being recognized by the conference for their performance in Indiana’s 2025 national title season.

Indiana is the only program with all non-skill position players to represent the team.

And the road to another title begins here, at the Hilton Chicago on July 28-30 at media days led by these three Hoosiers. Here’s the full list of representatives by all 18 Big Ten football programs.

TUESDAY, JULY 28

ILLINOIS

Matthew Bailey, DB

Juice Clarke, DB

Katin Houser, QB

Bret Bielema

IOWA

Zach Lutmer, DB

Jayden Montgomery, LB

Addison Ostrenga, TE

Kirk Ferentz

PENN STATE

Rocco Becht, QB

Anthony Donkoh, OL

Tony Rojas, LB

Matt Campbell

RUTGERS

Kwabena Asamoah, OL

KJ Duff, WR

Antwan Raymond, RB

Greg Schiano

USC

Jide Abasiri, DT

Jayden Maiava, QB

Alex VanSumeren, DT

Lincoln Riley

WISCONSIN

Chris Brooks, WR

Sebastian Cheeks, LB

Matthew Jung, S

Luke Fickell

WEDNESDAY, JULY 29

MICHIGAN STATE

Jordan Hall, LB

Nikai Martinez, S

Alessio Milivojevic, QB

Pat Fitzgerald

MINNESOTA

Maverick Baranowski, LB

Drake Lindsey, QB

Anthony Smith, DL

P.J. Fleck

OHIO STATE

Jaylen McClain, S

Julian Sayin, QB

Jeremiah Smith, WR

Ryan Day

OREGON

Jamari Johnson, TE

Dante Moore, QB

Teitum Tuioti, OLB

Dan Lanning

PURDUE

Ryan Browne, QB

Charles Correa, LB

De’Nylon Morrissette, WR

Barry Odom

UCLA

Nico Iamaleava, QB

Cole Martin, DB

Samuel Omosigho, LB

Bob Chesney

THURSDAY, JULY 30

INDIANA

Isaiah Jones, LB

Carter Smith, OL

Tyrique Tucker, DL

Curt Cignetti

MARYLAND

Michael Hershey, OL

Malik Washington, QB

Daniel Wingate, LB

Michael Locksley

MICHIGAN

Jordan Marshall, RB

Trey Pierce, DT

Bryce Underwood, QB

Kyle Whittingham

NEBRASKA

Justin Evans, C

Luke Lindenmeyer, TE

Andrew Marshall, CB

Matt Rhule

NORTHWESTERN

Robert Fitzgerald, DB

Caleb Komolafe, RB

Griffin Wilde, WR

David Braun

WASHINGTON

Landen Hatchett, C

Jacob Manu, ILB

Demond Williams Jr., QB

Jedd Fisch

Make sure to follow and subscribe to all TheHoosier social media platforms so you never miss any of our content on X, Facebook, YouTube, Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and Pocket Casts.