Isaiah Jones never quit on Indiana, as his journey mirrors the program's resilience

About four miles south of Interstate 70 between Dayton and Columbus lies a quaint little town of a little over 10,000 people, right in the heart of Ohio State country. Folks there are obsessed with Buckeye football, and to play for the Scarlet and Gray is the honor of a lifetime.

Darnell (DJ) Jones got that honor, but for his son, Isaiah, he had to look elsewhere to play Big Ten football. Jones ended up signing to Tom Allen’s Indiana program out of high school back in 2021, as his dreams of playing college football were fulfilled, but not for the program he grew up rooting for.

Ohio State never offered him. Jones wrapped up his high school career with a first-team All-Ohio selection, two Central Buckeye Conference Defensive Player of the Year awards and many more accolades, but still wasn’t wanted by the program where his father played from 1992-94.

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Thirty years after his dad started his college football journey, Jones began his Big Ten career wearing a different shade of red. Indiana wasn’t the most desirable destination, but it’s where Jones felt he belonged, as the Hoosiers gave him a shot at college football at the highest level.

His first two seasons were rough, to say the least, as IU only managed seven total wins, with just two of those coming in Big Ten play. Of all Jones’ moments with Allen’s program, his most notable was his appearance at the forefront of Indiana’s victory video over Akron, with the Hoosiers singing “Indiana, Our Indiana” in celebration of a victory that was hardly an achievement.

With more than 1.6 million views on X, it’s a symbol of rock bottom among Indiana fans, as the four-overtime win back in 2023 is a point of comparison between the Curt Cignetti era and when Allen was leading the IU program.

So much is different from then and now, but one constant lies in Jones himself. He decided to stay through the coaching change, and the linebacker admits that decision was influenced by his dad, even if he was a Buckeye.

“He’s the reason I didn’t just jump ship,” Jones said on Thursday at Big Ten media days.

“You don’t quit when things are hard, and he’s never done that. He works really hard, and his work ethic, his commitment has been instilled in me and my brothers. He coached us through all our sports, whether it was soccer when we were in kindergarten all the way up through football in eighth grade.”

With these ideals in mind, Jones was one of the few Hoosiers who decided to stay when Cignetti took over, but he was also welcomed by the new staff as a player they wanted to stick around. Jones had potential, even if he appeared in just four total games in his first two seasons, and he was ready to show it as the program was starting to get serious.

In 2024, as a redshirt sophomore, Jones appeared in all 13 games and was a pivotal piece in the linebacking room. He started two games and displayed a tremendous amount of progression under Bryant Haines’ defensive system.

Jones credits this improvement to his work ethic and the determination that he learned from his father. He says that his dad instilled a will to get better and the mindset to keep pushing no matter what.

“My dad is my biggest role model. I mean, I talk to him every day, and he’s gotten me through a lot at IU. Just hearing his stories, the biggest thing he’s instilled in me is work ethic and hard work,” he said at media days.

This, coupled with the process-oriented approach that Cignetti’s staff brought in, turned Jones into a bona fide stud in 2025. He made another fantastic jump and even forced Indiana to abandon its normal two-linebacker formation for one with three linebackers so that Jones could see the field more.

He earned All-Big Ten third-team honors while accumulating 78 tackles and seven sacks. But no individual accomplishment came close to what Jones and the rest of the Hoosiers were able to do during the 2025 season in bringing home a national championship.

IU went a perfect 16-0, including beating his dad’s Ohio State in the Big Ten championship game, a game where DJ was fully supporting the Hoosiers, of course. It was a great moment for the family, and a memory Indiana fans will never forget.

This began the historic postseason run for IU football, one that Jones was a critical piece of. He scored a touchdown on Mikail Kamara’s blocked punt in the second half of the national championship game, as Indiana completed its dream season with the gutsy win over Miami.

And as Jones returned home to Buckeye country, he returned as a national champion.

“To be able to see that you made some people happy,” he said.

“You made your dad happy, you made your mom happy, you made your family proud, you made your community proud, you made your school, your friends, everybody proud — to see that and to see the support they were able to give me throughout that whole process kind of just made me feel grateful and blessed to have such a strong support system. It was a blessing.”

But Jones wasn’t done after the 2025 title and returns to Indiana looking for more. He’ll be the de facto captain of the defense and command a major role among the roster as a whole on and off the field. Aiden Fisher was right alongside Jones a season ago, but with Fisher gone, it’ll be up to Jones to take another step up,

Jones will wear the green dot on his helmet signaling the communication line between him and the coaching staff, Jones will be the one to call out the defensive plays, and Jones will be the one to make the leadership plays that Fisher did in 2025.

For as impactful as Fisher was last season, Jones will have to be that in 2026, and all signs point to the now fifth-year Hoosier being up for the challenge.

From being a low-level bench option on a Big Ten basement-dweller to one of the most important players on a national title team, Jones has risen through the roles through hard work and determination, using the lessons from his father and blending them with Cignetti’s program mindset.

“It’s an honor just to be regarded as a leader on the Indiana football team. It means a lot,” he explained. “We have a lot of guys that are deserving and are leaders that might not have the spotlight on them, but to be able to wear that badge and be seen as a leader, it means a lot.”

Looking to repeat the same success in 2026, Jones will utilize the same mentality that’s allowed him to achieve everything he has up to this point: discipline, determination and a desire to uphold the same standards that Cignetti demands each and every day.

As a leader, he’ll be key in making sure complacency stays as far away from the program as possible. Jones has nearly seen it all over his career at Indiana, and he plans to use that experience to his advantage to allow the Hoosiers to be the best they can be this season.

“Not being up to the standard is not what got us where we went. When you know what it takes and you know how hard you have to work, and you know it comes down to the fine details,” he said at media days.

“If you’re not executing those fine details — whether it’s myself or a freshman walk-on — we’re all held to the same standard. … We all have such high standards for each other, but then an even higher standard for ourselves. I think that’s what makes us special.”

Jones almost perfectly embodies everything that Indiana stands for as a program, and the fact that he decided to stay in Bloomington after two extremely rough years says everything you need to know about him.

He was committed to finishing what he started, even if it was under a new coaching staff, and he was dead set on winning — and doing so at Indiana.

There’s been a lot of memorable players to pass through IU football over the past two years, but Isaiah Jones — from right in the middle of enemy territory — could be the best symbol of Indiana’s remarkable turnaround under Cignetti.

His progression almost mirrors the success of the program, and entering 2026, Jones and the Hoosiers look to start from scratch and win a title all over again. The linebacker has had to work for everything in his career, but this might be his biggest test of all.

Now, as a leader and the face of a championship favorite, Jones has all eyes on him, and he’ll use his determined mindset to deliver more success to the program he hasn’t wavered from.

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