'It was a huge pay cut': Fernando Mendoza prioritized development at Indiana over money elsewhere

In today’s age of college football, it seems like everyone is focused on one thing, and one thing only. It’s what has turned the sport upside down, enacted major change after major change, and influenced essentially every single decision that’s been made throughout the emergence of the transfer portal, NIL and everything that has gone along with it.

The word we’re looking for, of course, is money. Money drives almost everything that goes on in the college football world, and while that’s not a new concept in the slightest, allowing players to receive compensation for their on-field talents has roped the “student-athletes” into the money-driven nature of college football.

Now, players have to consider their financial incentives when choosing which program to play for, and for many of them, the dollars and cents are the only factor at play.

But not for Fernando Mendoza.

He wanted more than a paycheck from his college career. He wanted a chance to develop, both on and off the field, in hopes of achieving team success at the college level and individual preparation for the professional level.

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Most programs offered the same pitch of a hefty payday, with an opportunity to win games and a possible championship. Indiana offered something similar, but instead of talking about potential results, Curt Cignetti and his staff focused on the progression to get to said results – and the development that the Hoosiers could offer Mendoza to get him where he wanted to be.

“Indiana really sold me on developing me,” Mendoza told Maxx Crosby on his podcast. “They said, ‘Hey, we’re going to develop you, and you’re going to become the best version of you, which is going to help best serve your teammates. So, if you want to come here, we can’t promise you all this other stuff, but we’re going to promise we’re going to push you, and we’re going to make sure that we refine you into the best quarterback you can become this year.’”

This was exactly what Mendoza was looking for in the portal. He wanted a place where he could develop as a quarterback first, and the results would come along with the work he put in. Indiana offered a chance for his work ethic to be fully taken advantage of, while also expanding his mental game as well.

Mendoza explained that he had already seen the increase in Alberto’s football IQ after just one year in Bloomington, and knew that it came down to the coaching staff making him better. Fernando wanted a piece of that, as he realized the mental aspect of playing quarterback was just as important in developing his game for the pros as any physical improvements would be.

“This guy basically knows more football IQ than me. And I’ve been in college for three years. You’ve been one. Like I got to see what this is about,” Mendoza said.

With seemingly every box checked off, that left just one factor remaining. And you guessed it: It was money.

According to Mendoza, other schools were offering more than what IU could pay. With Miami and Georgia being the other finalists to land the Cal transfer, he was likely referring to those programs, but there were potentially several other teams willing to shell out a large dollar amount to get him.

“It was actually a huge pay cut from the other schools,” Mendoza told Crosby. “Looking back on it, I believe it was the right decision (to go to IU). And I really give a lot of props to my family, especially my mom, for pushing me to do that, you know, pushing me and giving me that confidence to take a bet on myself.”

Jan 19, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Miami Hurricanes in the fourth quarter during the College Football Playoff National Championship game at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Mendoza could have chased the bigger payday, and no one would have faulted him for it. Many other transfers do the same every portal cycle, but Mendoza wasn’t focused on short-term financial success. He saw the bigger picture – one that ultimately resulted in a Heisman Trophy, national championship, and No. 1 overall selection in the 2026 NFL Draft.

He bet on himself, and won. While his journey isn’t over – far from it, actually – the decision that he made to come to Indiana turned out to be everything that he wanted and more. It’s a lesson for potential transfers around the country: Sometimes the highest bidder isn’t the best situation.

And to top it all off, the money that Mendoza made from being the No. 1 NFL Draft pick significantly outweighed the amount he lost by not going to a different program. He would have only made a few hundred thousand to potentially $1 million more with a different college program, but now he has an NFL contract worth more than $50 million.

When Mendoza first entered the transfer portal, his mom told him to “swing for the fences,” so he did. Not with the most lucrative bat, but with the coaching that he knew would allow him to hit one out of the park – and he did.

Mendoza was never concerned about the money, because he was dead set on joining the program that would develop him to be the best quarterback he could be.

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