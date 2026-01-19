Fernando Mendoza's journey comes full-circle in national title game, with work ethic at its center

For Fernando Mendoza, Indiana’s national title game is a coming together of everything that has gotten him to this point.

The Indiana quarterback has risen to stardom, received the most prestigious individual award in college football and led the Hoosiers to a 15-0 record. Now, he gets to come home to win the ultimate prize and everything he’s ever dreamed of.

A national championship, in his home city, against the team he grew up rooting for.

Everything in Mendoza’s life has led him to this very moment, and he’ll play a crucial role in whether Indiana can complete a perfect season or if the Hurricanes can return to glory.

“It just means so much to my family, playing in Miami against the University of Miami, kind of the journey, it’s kind of like a full circle moment,” Mendoza said during national championship media day on Saturday.

“Also, it means a lot to a lot of my teammates and coaches and everybody in Hoosier Nation because it’s a National Championship.”

Indiana’s historic season has been ‘incredibly gratifying’ for great Hoosiers of the past

Playing in a national championship is special in itself, but for it to be played just 20 miles from where Mendoza — a Christopher Columbus High School graduate — grew up, against a school less than a mile from his home, makes it feel like something out of a storybook.

But Mendoza isn’t focused on the storylines, and he’s not even focused on this being a national championship game. Indiana’s quarterback is treating it like any other game, which isn’t meant to downplay the stage — it’s a testament to the intensity of his preparation on any given day.

“I know how much it would mean to people, and I know that the best way to accomplish this goal is to really just focus on the football and really just try and dial it in for this game and treat it as a normal game — although it’s not a normal game, to treat it as one,” he explained.

Few words can accurately describe the moment of Indiana playing for a national championship in football. It was once deemed impossible, yet Mendoza and the Hoosiers have put together a magical, special and unforgettable season to reach this point.

But Mendoza understands that if Indiana falls in the national title game, that loss would be the most unforgettable part of the season. The Hoosiers have accomplished so much, but the focus is on the last one — the one they want most and the one that would leave a lasting impact on the entire nation.

“I would say everyone is going to remember this game. It’s my duty to Hoosier football and my teammates to put my focus and preparation into this game because although it’s great, won the Heisman, won the Rose and Peach Bowl, everyone is going to remember how I finished. It’s going to leave — remember the taste it left in everyone’s mouth. Hopefully we leave with a good taste on Monday,” Mendoza said.

His mindset, focus and preparation are second to none. It’s evident to anyone who has crossed paths with Mendoza that he’s an elite competitor, and it’s been that way since he began playing football.

“He might be the nicest, kindest person on the field, but he’s an absolute killer on the field and he’s been that way since I’ve known him,” Mendoza’s high school head coach Dave Dunn said in an interview with Big Ten Network.

The way Mendoza carries himself off the field has garnered praise at the highest level, but once he steps onto the field — whether for a workout, practice or a game — he’s all business.

“We used to call him baby (Tom) Brady,” former high school teammate and current Miami offensive lineman Ryan Rodriguez said of Mendoza.

“He’s always had the height, the IQ, always with the way he speaks, all that is perfect and he put it all together.”

In addition to an elite work ethic, Mendoza’s knack for big moments also started in high school. Rodriguez recalled a game late in the season when Mendoza took a major hit, still completed the pass on the same play and stayed in the game to lead the final drive.

Dunn shared another memorable story — one that may be even more unbelievable.

“Down seven with 20 seconds to go, on 4th down at the 15-yard line he threw a touchdown pass on his first pass in high school,” he said in the same BTN interview.

“He’s had that clutch gene from day one.”

Miami Columbus quarterback Fernando Mendoza (#15) is pursued be Venice High defenders. Venice defeated Miami Columbus 35-7 to win the Class 8A semi-final Friday night in Venice. Sar Fbh Venice 032

Mendoza left a lasting impression at Columbus High School during his two years there after transferring in. His work ethic and poise were evident, but they only sharpened once he entered college.

As a two-star recruit who was undervalued at every turn, Mendoza had to work – and keep working – for every opportunity he got. At Cal, he eventually worked his way up to starter, but never stopped even when he became the face of the offense there, or when he transferred to Indiana.

“Fernando is the hardest working person in any room he steps in. I think that’s what separates him,” wide receiver Charlie Becker said.

Becker and Mendoza are roommates at IU, and the receiver has seen firsthand just how committed Mendoza is to his craft. That dedication helped him reach Heisman Trophy heights and allowed Indiana to climb the college football ladder all the way to the national championship.

It’s also why Mendoza has continued to improve throughout the season, even after the regular season concluded. His 3,000-plus passing yards have been impressive, but Mendoza threw more touchdown passes than incompletions in each of Indiana’s two playoff games.

Mendoza is a workhorse, and it has paid off in the College Football Playoff.

“He’s done a great job of developing. Tremendous job. He’s probably played better after he won the Heisman, which is a real credit to him. But we’ve got one more to go,” Indiana coach Curt Cignetti said.

And he’s right — Mendoza and the Hoosiers have one game left to achieve college football immortality. Preparation and work are what brought Mendoza to this point, and he’ll rely on both against his hometown team Monday night.

Mendoza’s journey has been nothing short of remarkable, but there’s one word he uses to describe it.

“Special is the word to describe it,” he said.

“Can’t thank God enough and can’t thank my teammates enough. It’s been such a great year, not only on the field but also off the field.”

Curt Cignetti delivers final message to Indiana ahead of National Championship game: ‘Sharpen the saw now, throw those warm fuzzies out the door’

For what is likely the final time before entering the NFL Draft as the projected No. 1 overall pick, Mendoza will take the field in an Indiana uniform — this time with the opportunity to validate everything he’s worked toward.

And there’s no better setting.

In his hometown, against his childhood team, with his brother Alberto by his side and his family looking on, Mendoza has a chance to win a national championship for a program that had never reached this level of success.

Mendoza could very well be the difference in the national title game, but with a journey that shaped him into the quarterback — and the man — he is today, the Miami native is prepared for the biggest game of his life

