'It's my thing': Inside Curt Cignetti's game film obsession that has shaped Indiana football

CHICAGO – After Curt Cignetti had concluded his opening statement while speaking on the main podium at Big Ten Media Days, a supposed reporter got up from his chair and began talking into the microphone.

He then held up a piece of paper that featured an Indiana football jersey with the Google logo and the phrase “google me,” a nod to the famous Cignetti quote. Upon seeing this in a setting that normally called for more professional questions, the Indiana head coach had a look of dismay about him, but nonetheless did entertain the silly piece of paper by responding with a question of his own.

“Is it going to make us better?” Cignetti replied.

“No…but…” the media person started to answer but was swiftly cut off by Cignetti once more.

“We’re not interested,” he said bluntly.

This entire interaction wasn’t anything of substance on the surface and just wasn’t the right time for a question or performance like that in what’s supposed to be a professional media environment. But despite all that, it went to show something deeper about Cignetti and his approach to just about anything.

“Is it going to make us better?” That is all Cignetti is focused on. All day, every day, and it’s what separates him from the rest of the coaches across the country. He’s obsessed with the process of improving, the work that it takes to get there and the meticulous nature that it requires.

To put it simply, Cignetti is addicted to the grind – but in a good way. His commitment to excellence in preparation through watching game film was one of the biggest factors that allowed Indiana to complete a 16-0 national championship season, and it’s that same quality that should allow the Hoosiers to compete for another title in 2026.

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The grind never stops, and for Cignetti, preparing for what’s ahead is always at the top of his mind. Even on the way to media days, Indiana’s head coach was preparing, not for the media interviews, but for the season that’s set to begin in over a month.

“Like yesterday morning, we flew in here, right? I was working on opponents yesterday morning until I had to leave to go to the airport,” he explained.

How many other coaches were working on game prep right up until they had to leave for Chicago to attend media days? If I had to guess, probably not many. In the new world of college football, coaches are burdened with financials, donor meetings and recruiting all offseason, and while Cignetti does all those things too, he’s still razor-focused on football.

Because Cignetti is just a football guy. Always has been, always will be. The coach just loves it, and this deep appreciation for the game expresses itself in his many hours of viewing game tape.

“Oh man, that’s my thing. I mean, that is my thing. I go to that office. I got a nice office. Nice view, a big overhead screen. And I just, I love watching tape,” he told reporters with a big smile on his face.

And exactly how much film does Cignetti watch on a regular basis? Well, it’s so much that he couldn’t even put an hour amount on it.

“95% of the time I’m in my office, I’m watching,” he said.

For a coach that usually gets into the office before sunrise and leaves after sunset, one can only imagine how much football he watches on a daily basis – and yet, he just can’t get enough. Even when Scott Dolson entered Cignetti’s office last fall to discuss his contract expension, he had to pause the tape in order to talk to the athletic director.

No matter the day or situation, the best guess as to what Cignetti is doing in his free time is watching film, because he loves every second of it. He’s enthralled by preparing, and having every chance ot getting his team better before gameday.

Simply by being asked about watching film, Cignetti’s face lit up. In a media session that was littered with questions about seemingly every topic you could think of, Cignetti appeared slightly annoyed, but once game film got brought up, he had no problem explaining everything that goes along with his preparations by studying opponents, as well as his own team too.

“Spring ball, spring practice, any time we practice against each other, good on good, you know, we watch that together,” he explained. “I run the remote, and we watch every play as a staff.”

Cignetti and his staff are always connected and on the same page, so it’s natural for them to all dissect Indiana’s practices together. They’re all looking for ways to improve, and by doing so they all get a chance to see things with the entire staff present as well.

The focus is always trying to be one step ahead of the opponent, and for Cignetti, he’ll stop at nothing trying to understand the opponent inside and out. He wants to know their next move before it even happens, and he wants his staff to know it too.

And the only way to get a better understanding of what the opponents are doing, or what the Hoosiers can improve on? You guessed it: watching tape. Looking for clues, piecing them together and noticing the patterns.

“What were the trends schematically last year? What showed up a little bit more? What showed up a little bit less? You know, those kinds of things. Because, you know, defenses were evolving. So offenses have to evolve along the way too,” Cignetti said, specifically on what he’s looking out for when watching tape.

Having a head coach and a staff that are this committed to being more prepared than anyone else is special, and if you felt like Indiana always knew what a response should be after any given play, this is why. Film review and preparation are synonymous with Indiana football because that’s Cignetti’s way, and he runs his program as he sees fit.

Indiana has a leader who couldn’t be more committed to knowing every last detail about his team and whatever team might appear on his schedule. It’s not that other coaches neglect watching tape or don’t do it at all, but Cignetti is a cut above what is considered “normal” for a head football coach.

That’s okay. Cignetti isn’t normal, he’s a junkie, a film junkie, and it’s the best thing that’s ever happened to IU football.

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