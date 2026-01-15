'It’s the best conference in the country': Indiana eyes third straight Big Ten national title

If you look around the world of college football, it’s wildly different from the landscape of the sport seen even just a few years ago.

There’s been a changing of the guard, a collapse of the previous establishment, and at the center, the rise of Indiana and the Big Ten, with the fall of the once-mighty SEC.

When the Big Ten champion Hoosiers and the ACC’s Miami take the field at Hard Rock Stadium for the national title on Monday, it will mark the third straight championship game that does not feature a team from the Southeastern Conference.

And of the six teams to appear in the 2024, 2025 and 2026 title games, four are current members of the Big Ten. The conference has won the past two national championships, and Indiana looks to make it three against the Hurricanes in their home stadium.

Indiana has a shot at history, both for itself and for the conference it represents. The Big Ten has not won three straight titles since 1940-42, but at that time the national champion was disputed, and there was no consensus winner.

A win over Miami would give the conference its first three-peat of undisputed national champions and cement a period of dominance over the sport, while the SEC is left to bask in the past glory of four straight champions from 2019 to 2022.

“When you talk about the best conference, you talk about the Big Ten,” linebacker Aiden Fisher said following Indiana’s Rose Bowl win over Alabama.

“We have a lot of teams that are very deep, very talented. This conference is special — any given Saturday, anyone can win. It’s the best conference in the country. That’s why I came here, because I wanted to play against the best week in and week out.”

Indiana’s 38-3 demolition of the Crimson Tide may have been the nail in the coffin for a once-dominant Alabama program, but Indiana’s next test further reinforced the Big Ten’s place atop college football.

The Hoosiers matched up with Oregon as two Big Ten schools advanced to the College Football Playoff semifinals for the second time in as many years since the 12-team format was implemented. The SEC managed just one team in each semifinal, with its representative losing both times.

And with Oregon’s loss to Indiana and Ohio State’s defeat to Miami, the Big Ten was not beaten by the SEC in the CFP for the second straight year. Across all bowl games this season, the Big Ten went 3-1 against its southern foes, while the SEC posted a meager 2-8 record in postseason games against nonconference opponents.

“The Big Ten is a great conference, a lot of good teams top to bottom,” Indiana coach Curt Cignetti said leading up to the Hoosiers’ matchup with Oregon.

“And that’s a great thing about the playoffs. You give 12 teams a chance to win it all, and at the end of the day there’s one standing.”

The last team standing in each of the past two seasons has been a Big Ten program, and Indiana is the favorite to make it three for three since the floodgates of NIL opened just a few years ago. The Hoosiers have steamrolled their way to the title game, eerily similar to how Michigan and Ohio State did in the two previous seasons.

There is still a football game to be played, and Indiana is by no means a lock to secure its first national championship in program history. But no matter who hoists the CFP trophy Monday night, the champion will not be from the SEC.

Its monopoly over the sport is long gone, and while programs like Ohio State and Clemson found success during the height of SEC dominance, Indiana’s rise has helped facilitate the power shift we are now seeing across college football.

Jan 9, 2026; Atlanta, GA, USA; Indiana Hoosiers head coach Curt Cignetti and Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning shake hands after the 2025 Peach Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images

“It’s certainly part of the result of the portal being created,” Oregon coach Dan Lanning said when asked about the Big Ten’s rise. “NIL has probably created a little bit more parity in the sport.”

“I’ve been a part of the SEC, just like Coach Cignetti has. I’ve been a part of the old Pac-12. I’ve been a part of a bunch of different conferences, and it’s hard to argue that anybody is doing it better right now than the Big Ten,” Lanning added.

With the sport turned upside down by the transfer portal and payments to student-athletes, the Big Ten has seized the opportunity and enjoyed success it has not seen at the very top of the sport in decades. And there has been no better example of that than Indiana.

The Hoosiers embody the new age of college football. You do not need storied tradition like the SEC to find success — you need a hefty budget, an elite portal recruiting strategy and an eye for talent evaluation.

Indiana has all of that and more, while the SEC is left wondering why its 100,000-seat stadiums no longer guarantee dominance. It remains a very respectable league — probably the second-best in the sport — but what we have seen from the Big Ten reflects just how drastically and quickly college football has evolved.

Indiana has taken the sport by storm and raised legitimate questions about whether the SEC is still the best league college football has to offer. It remains a heated debate nationwide, but Indiana now has an opportunity to cement the Big Ten’s status as the sport’s rising power in the cutthroat world of conference politics.

Three straight national championships are within reach for the Big Ten, while the SEC will watch from home as the Hoosiers take on Miami.

