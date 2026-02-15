Skip to main content
Indiana
Join Now

Postgame Q&A: Darian DeVries, Sam Alexis react to Indiana's loss to Illinois

Browning Headshotby: Zach Browning16 minutes agoZachBrowning17

Indiana basketball head coach Darian DeVries and forward Sam Alexis spoke with the media Sunday afternoon following Indiana’s 71-51 loss to Illinois.

Below is his full Q&A.

Watch on Youtube! Hit that Subscribe button please!

Not yet a member of TheHoosier?  Join our community for Just $1 and get a complimentary year of The Athletic included with your membership. Join here!

Make sure to follow and subscribe to all TheHoosier social media platforms so you never miss any of our content including XFacebookYouTubeSpotifyApple Podcasts, and Pocket Casts

You may also like