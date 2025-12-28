IUFB Q&A: Defensive coordinator Bryant Haines, players talk Rose Bowl clash with Alabama

Indiana football defensive coordinator Bryant Haines, as well as cornerback D’Angelo Ponds and linebackers Aiden Fisher, Isaiah Jones and Rolijah Hardy spoke with the media Sunday afternoon to preview Indiana’s Rose Bowl battle with Alabama.

Below is their full Q&As.

Watch on Youtube! Hit that Subscribe button please!

Bryant Haines

Aiden Fisher

Isaiah Jones

Rolijah Hardy

D’Angelo Ponds

Not yet a member of TheHoosier? Join our community for Just $1 and get a complimentary year of The Athletic included with your membership. Join here!

Make sure to follow and subscribe to all TheHoosier social media platforms so you never miss any of our content including X, Facebook, YouTube, Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and Pocket Casts.