IUFB Q&A: Indiana players speak with media following CVS meet and greet
Indiana football quarterback Josh Hoover, running backs Lee Beebe and Khobie Martin, defensive tackle Tyrique Tucker and former Hoosier wideout Omar Cooper spoke with select media, including TheHoosier.com, following a meet and greet Saturday morning at a CVS in Bloomington.
Below are their full Q&As.
Quarterback Josh Hoover
Wide Receiver Omar Cooper
Running Back Lee Beebe
Defensive Tackle Tyrique Tucker
Running back Khobie Martin
Make sure to follow and subscribe to all TheHoosier social media platforms so you never miss any of our content on X, Facebook, YouTube, Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and Pocket Casts.