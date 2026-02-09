Jasai Miles is seeing his role expand thanks to his length and athleticism. And it's something Indiana is 'going to continue to use' down the stretch

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Buried on the bench and out of the rotation. That’s where Jasai Miles had been for Indiana for much of the last month.

Miles hadn’t played double-digit minutes in a game since November 29 and hadn’t seen the floor in any of the first six Big Ten games. Then after playing a combined seven minutes against Iowa and Michigan, in two blowout losses, his chance arrived.

With the injury to Tayton Conerway, Miles saw increased minutes against Rutgers and Purdue — playing 11 minutes and 15 minutes, respectively. After taking the floor again, albeit limited minutes, against UCLA and USC, it was clear that the coaching staff was starting to trust him more and more.

“Jasai hadn’t played a lot this year. It would’ve been really easy for his number to be called and him not be ready because he hadn’t been putting in the work,” Indiana coach Darian DeVries said following the win over Purdue. “But he’s continued to work even though he hadn’t been rewarded a lot for it in terms of playing time.

“And now when his number’s called, he’s able to go out there and go do the things he needs to do to continue to grow. I love the mindset he’s had.”

That mindset continued heading into a pivotal matchup with Wisconsin on Saturday. It turned into a season-high 25 minutes while scoring four points, grabbing five rebounds and having the second-highest stop rate and defensive rebound rate for the Hoosiers.

That mindset and trust was put on full display as Miles was tasked with defending Wisconsin’s John Blackwell one-on-one on the final possession of regulation, forcing a miss and subsequently, overtime.

During Indiana’s run of winning four-of-five, Miles has averaged 13.2 minutes a game, while adding 2.2 points and 2.2 rebounds a game. While neither of those numbers are eye-popping, his role is expanding.

His playing time is up from 6.9 minutes a game in the first 13 appearances for him, and just 3.0 minutes a game across his last six appearances.

And there is a clear reason for it.

“He’s doing a good job. His roles continue to expand here. He’s coming in, giving us good energy. He gives us some length on the defensive end. He’s been trying to go to the glass. He’s had some big offensive rebounds in there,” DeVries said after IU’s win over the Badgers. “He’s doing good things. That length and athleticism, ability to rebound, that’s something down the stretch we’re going to continue to use.”

With Conerway missing three of the last four games, and freshman forward Trent Sisley playing sparingly, Miles’ insertion into the rotation is pivotal.

His energy, toughness and desire to do the dirty work is evident.

And while his role — coming from North Florida where he averaged 15.4 points a game in 31.7 minutes — is not where he probably expected at this point in the season, it’s exactly what Indiana needs.

“He’s been doing a good job bringing it in practice every day,” Senior guard Conor Enright said after the win over Purdue. “He’s our most physical offensive rebounder, plays hard … I think he’s doing a good job of stepping up when his number’s called, and I think we got a lot of guys on our team that can do that.

“I’m super proud of him. He’s been playing great.”

