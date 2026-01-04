Kansas State transfer defensive end Tobi Osunsanmi commits to Indiana

Indiana football continued its hot start in the transfer portal on Sunday, landing a commitment from Kansas State transfer defensive end Tobi Osunsanmi.

Standing at 6-foot-2 and 250 pounds, Osunsanmi’s commitment to head coach Curt Cignetti and the Hoosiers following a weekend visit to Bloomington. He has one year of eligibility remaining.

Osunsanmi missed about half of the 2025 season due to an injury. Despite only playing six games, Osunsanmi collected 20 total tackles, 6.0 tackles for loss and 4.0 sacks and a fumble recovery.

Over the course of four seasons with the Wildcats, Osunsanmi amassed 12.5 tackles for loss, 8.5 sacks and 47 pressures in 36 career games played.

Coming into portal season, edge rusher was the biggest priority for the Hoosiers on the defensive side of the ball. Indiana is set to lose Mikail Kamara, Stephen Daley and Kellan Wyatt to graduation following the conclusion of the 2025 season.

The Hoosiers’ addition of Osunsanmi to help reload at the edge spot will likely not be the last the Hoosiers make at the position via the transfer portal.

A big time addition for the Hoosiers, Osunsanmi, who is expected to take over at the STUD position for Indiana, is rated as the No. 54 overall player and the No. 6-ranked edge rusher in the portal.

A native of Wichita, Kansas, Osunsanmi is the third member of Indiana’s 2026 transfer class, joining Wisconsin transfer safety Preston Zachman and Michigan State transfer wide receiver Nick Marsh.

