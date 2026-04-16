Is Khobie Martin RB1? Why Indiana’s Backfield Will Still Be a Committee in 2026

Shannon Griffith | Football Analyst | TheHoosier.com

Spring practice always brings optimism, competition, and a clearer picture of what’s ahead—and for Indiana football, one position group that continues to stand out is the running back room.

There’s depth. There’s versatility. And there’s a name that keeps coming up…

Khobie Martin.

But the question isn’t just whether Martin is talented.

The real question is this:

👉 Is Khobie Martin RB1 for Indiana in 2026?

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The Game Is Changing—and It Matters

Before even diving into Indiana’s roster, it’s important to understand how the game itself is evolving.

Two rule changes heading into 2026 will impact strategy across college football:

A new tiered targeting system , reducing automatic carryover suspensions

, reducing automatic carryover suspensions A punt formation rule requiring more structured, traditional looks

What does that mean?

The game is trending toward more control, more structure, and more situational awareness.

And that directly impacts how offenses are built—including the running game.

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Spring Practice: A Competitive Backfield

From everything coming out of spring practice, one thing is clear:

👉 This is not a one-man backfield.

Indiana has multiple backs capable of contributing, and the competition has been noticeable.

That’s important context when evaluating Martin.

Because even if he emerges as RB1…

It doesn’t mean he becomes a workhorse.

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Khobie Martin: The Right Mindset

After practice, Martin spoke with the media—and what stood out wasn’t just confidence.

It was maturity.

He understands the team concept. He understands the role. And more importantly, he understands that success in this offense isn’t about individual numbers—it’s about execution.

That matters in a system that will rely on multiple backs.

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Production in Limited Opportunities

When you look at Martin’s 2025 season, the stat line tells an interesting story.

Not volume.

Efficiency.

Over 6 yards per carry

Multiple 100-yard performances

Consistent production when given opportunities

That’s the key.

Martin wasn’t the featured back—but when he touched the ball, he made it count.

And that raises the natural question:

👉 What happens when those opportunities increase?

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The Tape Confirms It

Turn on the film, and the traits match the numbers.

Martin shows:

Vision — pressing the hole and reading blocks

— pressing the hole and reading blocks Patience — allowing plays to develop

— allowing plays to develop Contact balance — finishing runs through traffic

— finishing runs through traffic Decisiveness — getting vertical when it’s there

These are not developmental traits.

These are traits of a back capable of handling a lead role.

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So… Is He RB1?

Here’s the answer:

👉 Yes. Khobie Martin is RB1.

But that doesn’t mean what fans might think it means.

RB1 in today’s game doesn’t equal 25 carries per game.

It means:

You’re the lead piece

You set the tone

You’re the first player defenses prepare for

And Martin fits that role.

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Why This Will Still Be a Committee

Even with Martin leading the way, Indiana’s backfield is built for balance.

Turbo Richards brings explosiveness

brings explosiveness Lee Beebe Jr. provides power in short-yardage situations

Each back brings something different—and that’s by design.

👉 This isn’t just a depth chart. It’s a distribution system.

And that’s how successful run games operate.

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Replacing Production Won’t Be About One Player

Indiana is replacing over 2,000 yards of production from last season.

That doesn’t fall on one player.

It gets redistributed across the room.

And with the depth and skill sets available, Indiana is positioned to do exactly that.

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Final Take

Khobie Martin is RB1.

The tape supports it. The production supports it. The mindset supports it.

But this will still be a running back by committee.

And honestly…

That’s exactly how it should be.

Because if this group embraces those roles, Indiana’s run game has a chance to be one of the more dangerous units in the Big Ten.

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Watch the Full Breakdown

For full film analysis, game log breakdown, and reaction to the 2026 rule changes…

👉 Check out tonight’s episode of Hoosier Tailgate

👉 https://www.youtube.com/live/AG5cPaexzc8?si=ODH3ZSmtZK5KlcLw