Lamar Wilkerson, Tucker DeVries each sign NBA Exhibit-10 contracts

Following the 2026 NBA Draft, Indiana’s Lamar Wilkerson and Tucker DeVries each signed Exhibit-10 contracts as undrafted free agents, giving them both an opportunity to join the 71 Hoosier basketball players who have played in the NBA over the course of the league’s history.

Wilkerson signed with the 2025 NBA Champion Oklahoma City Thunder, while DeVries signed with the 2024 NBA Champion Boston Celtics, both franchises being incredibly well-respected for their front offices.

An Exhibit-10 contract is essentially a training camp and NBA Summer League invite, with the franchise controlling the rights to the given player for up to a year. Ahead of the regular season, the team can transition the Exhibit-10 deal into a two-way contract worth the NBA rookie minimum salary of $1,361,969, or allow the player to sign with their G League affiliate, with a G League salary plus a bonus worth up to $75,000.

If the Thunder or Celtics decide they don’t want Wilkerson or DeVries to play for their team, or G League affiliate, they can release them and the former Hoosiers would be free to sign with a different franchise. But at the core of these deals, Wilkerson and DeVries will get to prove themselves at camp and summer league, allowing them to showcase their talents against other young players looking to establish themselves as well.

Wilkerson and DeVries each played just one season in Bloomington under Darian DeVries, with Wilkerson putting up a record-breaking season as Indiana’s go-to guy on offense. He set the records for single-game points at Assembly Hall (44), 3-pointers made in a single game (10), single-season points scored in Big Ten play (464) and single-season 3-pointers made in Big Ten play (70).

He started all 32 games for the Hoosiers, averaging 20.9 points on 38% shooting from deep, as he looks to translate to the pros with his 3-point-heavy skill set. He’ll likely play as a shooting guard, which was where he played most of his minutes while at Indiana.

‘They made the game easy for me’: Lamar Wilkerson thankful for time at Indiana as he looks to capitalize on pre-draft workouts

Before joining the Hoosiers, Wilkerson spent three years at Sam Houston, as well as his freshman year at JuCo Three Rivers College, giving the 6-6 guard an incredible story as he gets a chance at the pros.

He’s joined by DeVries as another NBA hopeful, signing with Boston after his lone season with the Hoosiers under his dad’s coaching staff. He averaged 13.7 points and a team-best 5.3 rebounds, shooting 33% from 3-point range. Like Wilkerson, he started all 32 games for Indiana and played an important role on the offensive end.

At 6-7, DeVries played a frontcourt role for IU, with small forward expected to be his position if he makes it in the NBA. He can be versatile and fit into different spots, with 3-point shooting being an asset he’d like to improve on before going to the pros.

Tucker DeVries prioritizing one thing in pre-draft workouts: ‘Just the difference in the body’

Ahead of following his dad to Bloomington, he was with Darian at West Virginia for a season, and Drake for his first three years of college. Both he and Wilkerson enter the NBA as older fifth-year guys, with a chance to prove that age could be an asset because of experience, rather than a reason to pass up on them.

Wilkerson and DeVries may not have gotten drafted in the NBA Draft, but they each have a chance to make it to the NBA with a strong training camp and summer league. They’ll each be representing Indiana as they look to make their mark with the Thunder and Celtics, respectively.

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