Live Blog: Indiana basketball at Maryland

Indiana basketball continues Big Ten Conference play at Maryland on Wednesday, Jan. 7, at the XFINITY Center in College Park. Tip is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. ET on BTN with Jason Horowitz (PxP) and Steve Smith (Analyst) on the call.

Maryland (7-7, 0-3 B1G) is under the direction of first-year head coach Buzz Williams. He is in his 19th season as a collegiate head coach with previous stops at Marquette (2008-14), Virginia Tech (2014-19), and Texas A&M (2019-25).

Senior forward Pharrel Payne, who has missed the last three games, leads the Terrapins in points (17.5) and blocks (1.1) per game. The A&M transfer has averaged 7.2 rebounds a night. Graduate guard David Coit has averaged 13.3 points and 3.0 assists per outing. Freshman guard Darius Adams has posted 12.5 points per night, while senior forward Solomon Washington has added 10.0 points and 9.0 rebounds per game in six games played.

Redshirt junior guard Myles Rice, a former Hoosier, has averaged 7.9 points, 2.3 rebounds, 1.8 assists, and 1.2 steals per night.

Maryland gets to the charity strips 26.2 times per contest and hits free throws at a 75.5% clip as a team. On average, the Terrapins outscore their opponent by 6.4 points per game from the free throw line.

Below is the full live blog.

By: Kyler Staley Injury Report + Pregame Notes Jasai Miles, Josh Harris, and Jason Drake are out for Indiana basketball. Pharrel Payne is out for Maryland

