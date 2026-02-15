Live Blog: Indiana basketball vs Illinois

Indiana Basketball is back on the road as they head into a difficult matchup against the No. 8 ranked Illinois Fighting Illini.

The Hoosiers are coming off two home wins against Wisconsin and Oregon to improve to 17-8 (8-6), but still have plenty of work to do if they are gonna earn an at large bid for the NCAA Tournament.

Illinois is also coming off back to back losses to Michigan State and Wisconsin, but are still second in the Big Ten with a 20-5 (11-3) record. Head coach Brad Underwood is in his 9th season with the Fighting Illini, boasting a 185–106 record.

Indiana Basketball is a 8.5-point underdog against Illinois with an over/under of 153.5 points per BetMGM.

Tip is set for 1:00 PM ET on CBS.

Below is a full live blog with updated coverage throughout the game.

By: Drew Rosenberg Kylan Boswell makes his return for Illinois Kylan Boswell is back in the starting lineup for Illinois after missing about a month due to a hand injury. Boswell has averaged 14.3 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 3.4 assists in 18 games this season.

