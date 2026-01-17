Live Blog: Indiana basketball vs Iowa

Indiana basketball returns home for a Big Ten Conference showdown against No. –/23 Iowa on Saturday, Jan. 17, at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Tip is scheduled for 2 p.m. ET on FOX with Jason Benetti (PxP) and Steve Smith (Analyst) on the call.

Iowa (12-5, 2-4 B1G) is under the direction of first-year head coach Ben McCollum. He won four Division II national championships (2017, 2019, 2021, 2022) in 15 seasons at Northwest Missouri State.

The Hawkeyes are led by projected first-round draft pick Bennett Stirtz. The senior guard has averaged 17.7 points, 2.4 rebounds, 5.0 assists, and 1.5 assists per contest.

Senior wing Tavion Banks, the second-leading scorer for the Hawkeyes, has posted 9.6 points and 4.3 rebounds per night. Junior forward Alvaro Folgueiras has added 8.7 points and 3.9 rebounds in 19.9 minutes per game.

Below is the full live blog.

By: Kyler Staley Injury Updates + Pregame Notes

