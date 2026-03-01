Live Blog: Indiana basketball vs Michigan State

Indiana Basketball is back in action in Bloomington where they will host the No. 13 Michigan State Spartans.

The Hoosiers are coming off three straight losses, with the most recent coming against Northwestern. They have dropped to 17-11 (8-9) on the season, but their NCAA tournament chances remain alive with three games left.

Michigan State is coming off of a huge road win over Purdue and have won their last three games to improve to 23-5 (13-4) on the season. Head coach Tom Izzo is in his 31st season with the Spartans having gone 760-306 over his tenure.

On3+: Ryan Carr’s move to Indiana ‘raises the front-office bar across college basketball’

Indiana Basketball is a 2.5-point underdog against Michigan State with an over/under of 144.5 points per BetMGM.

Tip is set for 3:45 PM ET on CBS.

On3+: Scouting Notes: Michigan State

Below is a full live blog with updated coverage throughout the game.

