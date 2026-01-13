Live Blog: Indiana basketball vs Michigan State
Indiana basketball heads to East Lansing for a Big Ten Conference clash against No. 12/12 Michigan State on Tuesday, Jan. 13, at the Breslin Center. Tip is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET on NBCSN and Peacock with Brandon Gaudin (PxP), Robbie Hummel (Analyst), and Caroline Pineda (Sideline) on the call.
Michigan State (14-2, 4-1 B1G) is under the direction of Hall of Fame head coach Tom Izzo. The 31-year veteran coach has won a Big Ten-record 751 games with the Spartans.
MSU is led by 14.2 points and 10.1 rebounds per night from Jaxon Kohler. He has shot 56.3% (85-of-151) from the floor, 53.3% (32-of-60) from the 3-point line, and 86.7% (26-of-30) from the 3-point line. The Spartans also get double figure averages from Jeremy Fears Jr. (12.1 points, 8.8 assists), Coen Carr (11.6 points, 5.2 rebounds), and Carson Cooper (10.2 points, 7.2 rebounds).
Michigan State ranks second in the Big Ten in total rebounds per game (42.7) and offensive rebounds per night (13.7). The Spartans rebounding margin (+13.6) is the third-best figure nationally.
Below is the full live blog
Scouting Notes: Michigan State
Pregame Notes01/13/2026 05:43:47 PM
No new injury updates.
Media timeout at 15:26: Indiana basketball 6, MSU 401/13/2026 06:13:58 PM
Michigan State wins the tip and we are off. Conor Enright picks up a foul on a MSU three-point attempt from Jeremy Fears. Indiana basketball got lucky and Fears would go 1-3.
After som really good ball movement, Tucker DeVries drains a three. 3-1 Indiana.
Jeremy Fears would hit a three and MSU takes the lead back.
Tom Izzo would challenge an out-of-bounds call that favored Indiana basketball. Indiana would in it after a long review however, they would turn it over.
Nick Dorn would hit a three to give Indiana the 6-4 lead. First shot for Dorn goes in.
Conerway picks up a foul.
Media timeout at 11:42: Indiana basketball 14, MSU 1001/13/2026 06:22:23 PM
Game ties at 6 now.
Sam Alexis has done such a good job on slips tonight.
Reed Bailey gets a nice offensive rebound and then gets fouled on the put-back. He goes 2-2 from the free throw line.
Nick Dorn got a nice steal off some pesky Conerway that resulted in Bailey getting fouled from a hold. Conerway would get the score.
Tucker DeVries with a rare airball. We go to break.
Media timeout at 7:51: Indiana basketball 20, MSU 1501/13/2026 06:32:45 PM
Wilkerson three extends the Indiana lead to 17-10.
Indiana basketball with back-to-back turnovers and two straight MSU buckets. Darian DeVries calls timeout at the 9:34 mark.
Conor Enright checks back in. He buries a three.
MSU travel and we go to the next break. Indiana fighting really nicely so far.
Media timeout at 3:55: MSU 29, Indiana basketball 2501/13/2026 06:45:33 PM
Fears picks Enright’s pocket right out of the break and scores.
Sisley with a slip and score.
Tucker DeVries picks up his 2nd foul. MSU would then force a shot clock violation.
Tayton Conerway picks up his 2nd foul as well. Fears would score the bucket.
Indiana getting all out of sorts now. Wilkerson travels.
9-0 run by MSU gives them the lead now. All momentum is for the Spartans.
Conerway with a strong drive and got fouled on the dunk attempt. The refs would then call a goaltend on MSU. Conerway would hit the free throw. Nice three-point play from the senior guard.
Wilkerson fouled on a shot attempt.
Final 3:5501/13/2026 06:48:07 PM
Wilkerson goes 2-2 from the free throw line. Hoosiers down 2.
Indiana with 2 lane violations tonight. Weird.
Indiana turnover and MSU hits a three. Hoosiers down 7 now.
Indiana down 9 now.
Lamar Wilkerson hits a big three.
Steal by Tucker DeVries gets him to the free throw line. He goes 2-2. Hoosiers down 4.
Looked like MSU got a last second buzzer beater but the basket was no good.
At the half: MSU 39, Indiana basketball 3201/13/2026 06:57:32 PM
First half stats.
