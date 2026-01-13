Live Blog: Indiana basketball vs Michigan State

Indiana basketball heads to East Lansing for a Big Ten Conference clash against No. 12/12 Michigan State on Tuesday, Jan. 13, at the Breslin Center. Tip is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET on NBCSN and Peacock with Brandon Gaudin (PxP), Robbie Hummel (Analyst), and Caroline Pineda (Sideline) on the call.

Michigan State (14-2, 4-1 B1G) is under the direction of Hall of Fame head coach Tom Izzo. The 31-year veteran coach has won a Big Ten-record 751 games with the Spartans.

MSU is led by 14.2 points and 10.1 rebounds per night from Jaxon Kohler. He has shot 56.3% (85-of-151) from the floor, 53.3% (32-of-60) from the 3-point line, and 86.7% (26-of-30) from the 3-point line. The Spartans also get double figure averages from Jeremy Fears Jr. (12.1 points, 8.8 assists), Coen Carr (11.6 points, 5.2 rebounds), and Carson Cooper (10.2 points, 7.2 rebounds).

Michigan State ranks second in the Big Ten in total rebounds per game (42.7) and offensive rebounds per night (13.7). The Spartans rebounding margin (+13.6) is the third-best figure nationally.

Below is the full live blog

Scouting Notes: Michigan State

By: Kyler Staley Pregame Notes No new injury updates. 📍 East Lansing, MI.



As Big Ten play heats up, the Hoosiers look to get back on track after a loss at home to Nebraska.



They’ll play another ranked opponent, this time at No. 12 Michigan State.



12-4 (3-2) #iubb and 14-2 (4-1) MSU tip at 7. Updates to follow for… pic.twitter.com/Hf1wOKzBgh — Colin McMahon (@ColinMcMahon31) January 13, 2026 #iubb starters vs Michigan State:



F- Sam Alexis

F- Tucker DeVries

G- Lamar Wilkerson

G- Conor Enright

G- Tayton Conerway — Alec Lasley (@allasley) January 13, 2026

By: Kyler Staley Media timeout at 15:26: Indiana basketball 6, MSU 4 Michigan State wins the tip and we are off. Conor Enright picks up a foul on a MSU three-point attempt from Jeremy Fears. Indiana basketball got lucky and Fears would go 1-3. After som really good ball movement, Tucker DeVries drains a three. 3-1 Indiana. Jeremy Fears would hit a three and MSU takes the lead back. Tom Izzo would challenge an out-of-bounds call that favored Indiana basketball. Indiana would in it after a long review however, they would turn it over. Nick Dorn would hit a three to give Indiana the 6-4 lead. First shot for Dorn goes in. Conerway picks up a foul.

By: Kyler Staley Media timeout at 11:42: Indiana basketball 14, MSU 10 Game ties at 6 now. Sam Alexis has done such a good job on slips tonight. Reed Bailey gets a nice offensive rebound and then gets fouled on the put-back. He goes 2-2 from the free throw line. Nick Dorn got a nice steal off some pesky Conerway that resulted in Bailey getting fouled from a hold. Conerway would get the score. Tucker DeVries with a rare airball. We go to break.

By: Kyler Staley Media timeout at 7:51: Indiana basketball 20, MSU 15 Wilkerson three extends the Indiana lead to 17-10. Indiana basketball with back-to-back turnovers and two straight MSU buckets. Darian DeVries calls timeout at the 9:34 mark. Indiana’s bigs doing a phenomenal job with high ball screen slips. Super aggressive to start and getting easy looks without some rim protection.#iubb — Alec Lasley (@allasley) January 14, 2026

Conor Enright checks back in. He buries a three.

MSU travel and we go to the next break. Indiana fighting really nicely so far.

By: Kyler Staley Media timeout at 3:55: MSU 29, Indiana basketball 25 Fears picks Enright’s pocket right out of the break and scores. Sisley with a slip and score. Tucker DeVries picks up his 2nd foul. MSU would then force a shot clock violation. Tayton Conerway picks up his 2nd foul as well. Fears would score the bucket. Indiana getting all out of sorts now. Wilkerson travels. 9-0 run by MSU gives them the lead now. All momentum is for the Spartans. Conerway with a strong drive and got fouled on the dunk attempt. The refs would then call a goaltend on MSU. Conerway would hit the free throw. Nice three-point play from the senior guard. Wilkerson fouled on a shot attempt.

By: Kyler Staley Final 3:55 Wilkerson goes 2-2 from the free throw line. Hoosiers down 2. Indiana with 2 lane violations tonight. Weird. Indiana turnover and MSU hits a three. Hoosiers down 7 now. Indiana down 9 now. Lamar Wilkerson hits a big three. Steal by Tucker DeVries gets him to the free throw line. He goes 2-2. Hoosiers down 4. Looked like MSU got a last second buzzer beater but the basket was no good.

By: Kyler Staley At the half: MSU 39, Indiana basketball 32 First half stats.

First half #iubb thoughts vs MSU:



– Mental mistakes = killer…19 MSU pts of TOs

– Need to find the offense in 2nd half

– Someone HELP Wilkerson

– No answer for Jeremy Fears. Incredible half by him.

– Keep it in striking distance

– Important first 4 min coming up — Kyler Staley (@kylerstaley) January 14, 2026

