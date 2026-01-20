Live Blog: Indiana basketball vs Michigan

Indiana basketball is set to begin a brief two-game road trip in Big Ten Conference play at No. 3/2 Michigan on Tuesday, Jan. 20, at the Crisler Center in Ann Arbor. Tip is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET on Peacock with John Fanta (PxP), Robbie Hummel (Analyst), and Caroline Pineda (Sideline) on the call.

Michigan (16-1, 6-1 B1G) is under the direction of second-year head coach Dusty May, a former Indiana basketball manager and graduate (‘00).

The Wolverines are led by a pair of transfer bigs in graduate forward Yaxel Lendeborg (14.1 points, 7.1 rebounds) and sophomore forward Morez Johnson Jr. (14.1, 6.8).

Junior center Aday Mara had added 10.8 points, 7.2 rebounds, and 2.6 blocks per game. Junior guard Elliot Cadeau (10.0 points, 5.2 assists), freshman guard Trey McKenney (9.8), senior guard Roddy Gayle Jr. (9.6), and graduate guard Nimari Burnett (8.9) all chip into the high-powered U-M offense that has posted 93.1 points per night.

Michigan is ranked inside the top 10 nationally in two-point shooting percentage (2nd), scoring margin (2nd), points per game (5th), blocks (6th), assists (7th), field goal percentage (8th), and rebounds (9th).

Below is the full live blog.

