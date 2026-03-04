Live Blog: Indiana basketball vs Minnesota

Indiana Basketball is back in action in Bloomington where they will host Minnesota on Senior Night.

The Hoosiers are looking to snap a four game losing streak with the most recent coming against Michigan State. They have dropped to 17-12 (8-10) on the season as their NCAA tournament chances are dwindling.

Minnesota is coming off of a home win over UCLA and have won three of their last four games to improve to 14-15 (7-11) on the season. Head coach Niko Medved his in his first year with the Gophers.

Indiana Basketball is a 6.5-point favorite against Minnesota with an over/under of 135.5 points per BetMGM.

Tip is set for 6:30 PM ET on Big Ten Network with Cory Provus (PxP) and LaPhonso Ellis (Analyst) on the call.

Scouting Notes: Minnesota

Below is a full live blog with updated coverage throughout the game.

By: Drew Rosenberg Pregame Notes Ahead of tonight’s #iubb Senior Night matchup with Minnesota, #iufb’s Isaiah Jones and Charlie Becker held a meet and greet with fans.



Safe to say, the national champions were pretty popular in Assembly Hall’s South lobby. pic.twitter.com/MEp7818akF — Colin McMahon (@ColinMcMahon31) March 4, 2026

