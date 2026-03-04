Live Blog: Indiana basketball vs Minnesota
Indiana Basketball is back in action in Bloomington where they will host Minnesota on Senior Night.
The Hoosiers are looking to snap a four game losing streak with the most recent coming against Michigan State. They have dropped to 17-12 (8-10) on the season as their NCAA tournament chances are dwindling.
Minnesota is coming off of a home win over UCLA and have won three of their last four games to improve to 14-15 (7-11) on the season. Head coach Niko Medved his in his first year with the Gophers.
Indiana Basketball is a 6.5-point favorite against Minnesota with an over/under of 135.5 points per BetMGM.
Tip is set for 6:30 PM ET on Big Ten Network with Cory Provus (PxP) and LaPhonso Ellis (Analyst) on the call.
Below is a full live blog with updated coverage throughout the game.
Pregame Notes03/04/2026 02:01:18 PM
