Live Blog: Indiana basketball vs Northwestern

Indiana Basketball is back in action in Chicago and looking to keep their season alive when they face Northwestern in the Big Ten Tournament.

The Hoosiers ended the season 18-13 (9-11) after a loss against Ohio State, but their NCAA Tournament chances remain alive due to a weak bubble. A couple of wins in the Big Ten Tournament could be all Indiana needs to get into the tournament.

Northwestern is coming off of a win over Penn State in the first round of the Big Ten tournament. They are 14-18 (5-15) on the season under head coach Chris Collins who is in his 13th season with the Wildcats, boasting a 208–208 record.

Indiana Basketball is a 6.5-point favorite against Northwestern with an over/under of 141.5 points per BetMGM.

Tip is set for 6:30 PM ET on Big Ten Network with Guy Haberman (PxP), Jordan Taylor (Analyst), and Andy Katz (Sideline) on the call.

On3+: Scouting Notes — Northwestern

Below is a full live blog with updated coverage throughout the game.

By: Drew Rosenberg Starting Lineups Indiana

G – Conor Enright

G – Lamar Wilkerson

F – Tucker DeVries

F – Reed Bailey

F – Sam Alexis Northwestern

G – Jake West

G – Jayden Reid

G – Angelo Ciaravino

F – Tre Singleton

F – Nick Martinelli

