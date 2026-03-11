Live Blog: Indiana basketball vs Northwestern
Indiana Basketball is back in action in Chicago and looking to keep their season alive when they face Northwestern in the Big Ten Tournament.
The Hoosiers ended the season 18-13 (9-11) after a loss against Ohio State, but their NCAA Tournament chances remain alive due to a weak bubble. A couple of wins in the Big Ten Tournament could be all Indiana needs to get into the tournament.
Northwestern is coming off of a win over Penn State in the first round of the Big Ten tournament. They are 14-18 (5-15) on the season under head coach Chris Collins who is in his 13th season with the Wildcats, boasting a 208–208 record.
Top 10
- 1New
Michigan Football
Coach sues over firing
- 2Hot
Hot Seat Watch
College Basketball coach intel
- 3
SEC Assistant Accused
Grant Leonard levels accusation
- 4
Bracketology
Bubble gets chaotic
- 5Trending
Syracuse Hot Board
Names to eye as next head coach
Get the Daily On3 Newsletter in your inbox every morning
By clicking "Subscribe to Newsletter", I agree to On3's Privacy Notice, Terms, and use of my personal information described therein.
Indiana Basketball is a 6.5-point favorite against Northwestern with an over/under of 141.5 points per BetMGM.
Tip is set for 6:30 PM ET on Big Ten Network with Guy Haberman (PxP), Jordan Taylor (Analyst), and Andy Katz (Sideline) on the call.
On3+: Scouting Notes — Northwestern
Below is a full live blog with updated coverage throughout the game.
Availability Report03/11/2026 04:16:15 PM
Starting Lineups03/11/2026 04:55:47 PM
Indiana
G – Conor Enright
G – Lamar Wilkerson
F – Tucker DeVries
F – Reed Bailey
F – Sam Alexis
Northwestern
G – Jake West
G – Jayden Reid
G – Angelo Ciaravino
F – Tre Singleton
F – Nick Martinelli
Make sure to follow and subscribe to all TheHoosier social media platforms so you never miss any of our content on X, Facebook, YouTube, Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and Pocket Casts.