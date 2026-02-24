Live Blog: Indiana basketball vs Northwestern

Indiana Basketball is back in Bloomington where they will host the Northwestern Wildcats.

The Hoosiers are coming off back to back blowout losses to Illinois and Purdue and have dropped to 17-10 (8-8), and have plenty of work to do if they are gonna earn an at large bid for the NCAA Tournament.

Northwestern is coming of a win over Maryland where they snapped a five game losing streak. They are 11-16 (3-13) record. Head coach is in his 13th season with the Wildcats, boasting a 204–206 record.

Indiana Basketball is a 8.5-point favorite against Northwestern with an over/under of 145.5 points per BetMGM.

Tip is set for 7:00 PM ET on FS1.

Below is a full live blog with updated coverage throughout the game.

