Skip to main content
Indiana
Join Now

Live Blog: Indiana basketball vs Ohio State

6I5A5606by: Drew Rosenberg12 minutes agodrew_rosenberg2

Indiana Basketball wraps up the regular season in Columbus, where they take on the Ohio State Buckeyes.

The Hoosiers are coming off a dominant win over Minnesota and are 18-12 (9-10) in Darian DeVries’ first season. Indiana remains on the bubble, and a win over Ohio State would go a long way in helping them get into the tournament.

Indiana vs Ohio State: 4 thoughts heading into critical matchup with NCAA Tournament hopes on life support

Ohio State is coming off a dominant win over Penn State and are 19-11 (11-8) on the season. Head coach Jake Diebler is in his third season with the Buckeyes, having gone 43-29.

Indiana Basketball is a 3.5-point underdog against Ohio State with an over/under of 148.5 points per BetMGM.

Tip is set for 5:30 PM ET on FOX with Gus Johnson (PxP) and Jim Jackson (Analyst) on the call.

Scouting Notes: Ohio State

Below is a full live blog with updated coverage throughout the game.

By:Drew Rosenberg

Pregame Notes

03/07/2026 03:35:35 PM

Make sure to follow and subscribe to all TheHoosier social media platforms so you never miss any of our content on XFacebookYouTubeSpotifyApple Podcasts, and Pocket Casts

You may also like