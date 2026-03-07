Live Blog: Indiana basketball vs Ohio State

Indiana Basketball wraps up the regular season in Columbus, where they take on the Ohio State Buckeyes.

The Hoosiers are coming off a dominant win over Minnesota and are 18-12 (9-10) in Darian DeVries’ first season. Indiana remains on the bubble, and a win over Ohio State would go a long way in helping them get into the tournament.

Indiana vs Ohio State: 4 thoughts heading into critical matchup with NCAA Tournament hopes on life support

Ohio State is coming off a dominant win over Penn State and are 19-11 (11-8) on the season. Head coach Jake Diebler is in his third season with the Buckeyes, having gone 43-29.

Indiana Basketball is a 3.5-point underdog against Ohio State with an over/under of 148.5 points per BetMGM.

Tip is set for 5:30 PM ET on FOX with Gus Johnson (PxP) and Jim Jackson (Analyst) on the call.

Scouting Notes: Ohio State

Below is a full live blog with updated coverage throughout the game.

By: Drew Rosenberg Pregame Notes So far, every bubble result has gone Indiana’s way.



Virginia Tech lost to Virginia

Missouri lost to Arkansas

Cincinnati lost to TCU

SMU lost to Florida State#iubb has a very real chance to make the field with a win against Ohio State. — Colin McMahon (@ColinMcMahon31) March 7, 2026

