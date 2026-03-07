Live Blog: Indiana basketball vs Ohio State
Indiana Basketball wraps up the regular season in Columbus, where they take on the Ohio State Buckeyes.
The Hoosiers are coming off a dominant win over Minnesota and are 18-12 (9-10) in Darian DeVries’ first season. Indiana remains on the bubble, and a win over Ohio State would go a long way in helping them get into the tournament.
Indiana vs Ohio State: 4 thoughts heading into critical matchup with NCAA Tournament hopes on life support
Ohio State is coming off a dominant win over Penn State and are 19-11 (11-8) on the season. Head coach Jake Diebler is in his third season with the Buckeyes, having gone 43-29.
Indiana Basketball is a 3.5-point underdog against Ohio State with an over/under of 148.5 points per BetMGM.
Tip is set for 5:30 PM ET on FOX with Gus Johnson (PxP) and Jim Jackson (Analyst) on the call.
Below is a full live blog with updated coverage throughout the game.
