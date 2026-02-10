Live Blog: Indiana basketball vs Oregon
Indiana basketball will wrap up a two-game home stand against Oregon on Monday, Feb. 9. Tip is scheduled for 8:30 p.m. ET inside Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall with Kevin Kugler (PxP) and Nick Bahe (Analyst) on the call for FS1.
Oregon is 8-15 (1-11) on the season under the direction of Dana Altman, who is in his 16th season with the Ducks.
Altman, the former head coach at Creighton, hired Indiana head coach Darian DeVries as a graduate manager (1998-2001) before bringing him on as a full-time assistant for nine seasons (2001-10). The combo won 273 games, claimed eight conference (regular season and tournament) titles, and collected seven NCAA Tournament berths during their time together in Omaha.
Top 10
- 1Breaking
Charles Bediako
Judge rules on current eligibility
- 2New
Bediako Ruling
NCAA president reacts
- 3
Kirk Herbstreit
Outlook for Arch Manning
- 4
AP Poll
Top 25 shakeup
- 5Trending
Hot Seat Watch
CBB coaches under pressure
Get the Daily On3 Newsletter in your inbox every morning
By clicking "Subscribe to Newsletter", I agree to On3's Privacy Notice, Terms, and use of my personal information described therein.
Oregon is led by All-Conference center Nate Bittle, who returned from a six-game hiatus to score 23 points at Purdue on Feb. 7. The senior big has averaged 16.8 points, 6.6 rebounds, and 2.2 blocks per game in 16 appearances.
Junior forward Kwame Evans Jr. has posted 13.1 points and 7.1 rebounds per night, while senior guard Takai Simpkins has averaged 12.6 points with a team-high 40 made 3-pointers.
All-Big Ten guard Jackson Shelstead has been limited to 12 games and has not played since Dec. 28.
Below is a full live blog with updated coverage throughout the game.
Pregame Notes02/09/2026 02:46:35 PM
The 1975-76 Indiana Hoosiers, the last undefeated team to win a National Championship in college basketball spoke to the media and was honored before the game.
Tayton Conerway is dressed for warmups.
Media timeout at02/09/2026 07:25:01 PM
Make sure to follow and subscribe to all TheHoosier social media platforms so you never miss any of our content on X, Facebook, YouTube, Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and Pocket Casts.