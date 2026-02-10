Live Blog: Indiana basketball vs Oregon

Indiana basketball will wrap up a two-game home stand against Oregon on Monday, Feb. 9. Tip is scheduled for 8:30 p.m. ET inside Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall with Kevin Kugler (PxP) and Nick Bahe (Analyst) on the call for FS1.

Oregon is 8-15 (1-11) on the season under the direction of Dana Altman, who is in his 16th season with the Ducks.

Altman, the former head coach at Creighton, hired Indiana head coach Darian DeVries as a graduate manager (1998-2001) before bringing him on as a full-time assistant for nine seasons (2001-10). The combo won 273 games, claimed eight conference (regular season and tournament) titles, and collected seven NCAA Tournament berths during their time together in Omaha.

Oregon is led by All-Conference center Nate Bittle, who returned from a six-game hiatus to score 23 points at Purdue on Feb. 7. The senior big has averaged 16.8 points, 6.6 rebounds, and 2.2 blocks per game in 16 appearances.

Junior forward Kwame Evans Jr. has posted 13.1 points and 7.1 rebounds per night, while senior guard Takai Simpkins has averaged 12.6 points with a team-high 40 made 3-pointers.

All-Big Ten guard Jackson Shelstead has been limited to 12 games and has not played since Dec. 28.

Below is a full live blog with updated coverage throughout the game.

By: Drew Rosenberg Pregame Notes The 1975-76 Indiana Hoosiers, the last undefeated team to win a National Championship in college basketball spoke to the media and was honored before the game. The 1975-76 Indiana Hoosiers.



The last undefeated team in college basketball. #iubb pic.twitter.com/zet6en5SSM — Kyler Staley (@kylerstaley) February 10, 2026

Tayton Conerway is dressed for warmups.

