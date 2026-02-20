Live Blog: Indiana basketball vs Purdue

Indiana Basketball is back on the road as they head up to West Lafayette where they take on the No. 7 ranked Purdue Boilermakers.

The Hoosiers are coming off a blowout loss to Illinois where they dropped to 17-9 (8-7), and have plenty of work to do if they are gonna earn an at large bid for the NCAA Tournament.

Purdue is coming off their third home loss of the season this time to Michigan, and are third in the Big Ten with a 21-5 (11-4) record. Head coach Matt Painter is in his 21st season with the Boilermakers, boasting a 492–220 record.

Indiana Basketball is a 11.5-point underdog against Purdue with an over/under of 150 points per BetMGM.

Tip is set for 8:00 PM ET on FOX.

On3 +: Scouting Notes: Purdue

Below is a full live blog with updated coverage throughout the game.

