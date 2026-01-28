Live Blog: Indiana basketball vs Purdue
Indiana basketball returns to Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall to host in-state rival Purdue. Tip is scheduled for 9 p.m. ET on Tuesday, Jan. 27, on...
The Indiana football offensive line got some massive news on Friday night with All-American OT Carter Smith announcing his return to the program for...
Indiana University concludes its two-game road trip in Big Ten Conference play at Rutgers on Friday, Jan. 23, at Jersey Mike’s Arena in Piscataway....
Indiana Football has climbed to the very top of the college football world. On Monday night at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, the Hoosiers defeated the...
Indiana basketball is set to begin a brief two-game road trip in Big Ten Conference play at No. 3/2 Michigan on Tuesday, Jan. 20, at the Crisler...
With one game remaining, Indiana football is looking to complete the perfect season when they face Miami in the College Football National...
Indiana basketball head coach Darian DeVries, Tayton Conerway, and Sam Alexis discuss Indiana’s 74-57 loss vs Iowa on Saturday afternoon. Below is...
Indiana basketball returns home for a Big Ten Conference showdown against No. --/23 Iowa on Saturday, Jan. 17, at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Tip is...
Shannon Griffith | Lead Football Analyst | TheHoosier.com Tonight, Hoosier Tailgate goes live with a special National Championship Preview as #1...
Indiana basketball heads to East Lansing for a Big Ten Conference clash against No. 12/12 Michigan State on Tuesday, Jan. 13, at the Breslin Center....
Shannon Griffith | Lead Football Analyst | TheHoosier.com Indiana didn’t just win the Peach Bowl — the Hoosiers delivered a statement on the College...
Indiana basketball head coach Darian DeVries reacts to the Hoosiers' loss to No. 10 Nebraska. Below are the full Q&A's and transcript....
Shannon Griffith | Lead Football Analyst | TheHoosier.com Indiana and Oregon are set to meet again — and this time, the stakes could not be higher....
Indiana basketball continues Big Ten Conference play at Maryland on Wednesday, Jan. 7, at the XFINITY Center in College Park. Tip is scheduled for...
Shannon Griffith | Lead Football Analyst | TheHoosier.com Indiana’s performance in the Rose Bowl was more than a win. It was a statement — one that...
Indiana basketball re-enters Big Ten Conference play against Washington on Sunday, Jan. 4, at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Tip is scheduled for 8 p.m....
Indiana football begins their College Football Playoff run in Pasadena, where they’ll face off against Alabama in the Rose Bowl. The top-ranked...
Shannon Griffith | Football Analyst | TheHoosier.com Indiana Football has entered rare air. At 13–0, Big Ten Champions, and preparing for a Rose...
Indiana football linebacker Aiden Fisher and offensive lineman Pat Coogan spoke with the media on Monday night ahead of the Rose Bowl matchup with...
Shannon Griffith Lead Football Analyst for TheHoosier.com The lights of Pasadena are about to shine on one of the biggest moments in Indiana...