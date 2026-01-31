Live Blog: Indiana basketball vs UCLA

Indiana basketball is set to begin its annual west coast road trip against UCLA on Saturday, Jan. 31. Tip is scheduled for 5 p.m. ET at Pauley Pavilion. Guy Huberman (PxP) and Matt Muehlebach (Analyst) will be on the call for the Peacock broadcast.

UCLA (15-6, 7-3 B1G) is under the direction of seventh-year head coach Mick Cronin. During his 23-year head coaching career, Cronin has posted 15 20-win seasons, which includes four of the last five seasons in Westwood.

The Bruins provide a balanced offensive attack with five players that averaged north of 10.0 points per game. Senior forward Tyler Bilodeau has averaged a team-best 18.2 points and 5.4 rebounds per night.

Senior guard Skyy Clark has posted 13.5 points per night and made 34 3-pointers in 14 appearances. Preseason All-Big Ten senior guard Donovan Dent has compiled 13.1 points, 6.6 assists, and 1.5 steals per contest. Sophomore guard Trent Perry (11.6 points per game) and Junior wing Eric Dailey Jr. (10.8) round out the double-figure scorers.

Below is the full preview.

By: Kyler Staley Pregame Notes. Tayton Conerway remains out for Indiana basketball. More Details here about Conerway. Josh Harris and Jason Drake remain out. Nick Dorn will start.

