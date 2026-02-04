Live Blog: Indiana basketball vs USC

Indiana basketball closes its annual west coast road trip at USC on Tuesday, Feb. 3. Tip is scheduled for 10 p.m. ET at the Galen Center. Ted Robinson (PxP) and Matt Muehlebach (Analyst) will be on the call for the Peacock broadcast.

USC (16-6, 5-6 B1G) is under the direction of second-year head coach Eric Musselman. He started his collegiate head coaching career with eight-straight 20-win seasons at Nevada and Arkansas.

The Trojans are led by graduate senior wing Chad Baker-Mazzara (18.8 points per game, 50 made 3-pointers) and senior forward Ezra Ausar (16.1 points, 6.0 rebounds per game).

Sophomore forward Jacob Cofie has averaged 9.9 points and a team-best 7.4 rebounds per outing on 54.6% (89-of-163) shooting from the floor.

USC has made 19.9 free throws per game on 71.5% (438-of-613) shooting from the line this season. The Trojans have made 25-plus free throws in six games.

Below is the full live blog.

By: Kyler Staley Pregame Notes Tayton Conerway is listed as questionable.

Make sure to follow and subscribe to all TheHoosier social media platforms so you never miss any of our content on X, Facebook, YouTube, Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and Pocket Casts.