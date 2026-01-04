Live Blog: Indiana basketball vs Washington

Indiana basketball re-enters Big Ten Conference play against Washington on Sunday, Jan. 4, at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Tip is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET on BTN with Jack Kizer (PxP) and Jordan Taylor (Analyst) on the call.

Washington (9-4, 1-1 B1G) is under the direction of second-year head coach Danny Sprinkle. The Huskies finished 13-18 (4-16 B1G) in their debut season in the Big Ten last season.

Freshman forward Hannes Steinbach has led Washington with 18.1 points, 12.0 rebounds, and 2.1 assists per night. Senior guard Desmond Claude, a USC transfer, has netted 14.8 points per game. Sophomore guard Zoom Diallo has dished out a team-high 41 assists to go along with 14.5 points per game on 37.5% shooting from the 3-point line. Fifth-year center Franck Kepnang has posted 6.9 rebounds and 2.5 blocks per outing. Sophomore guard Wesley Yates III, UW’s second-highest scorer (14.9 points per game), is reportedly out indefinitely with a wrist injury.

Sophomore wing Bryson Tucker, a former Hoosier, makes his return to Bloomington. He has averaged 6.1 points and 4.6 rebounds in 18.6 minutes per game.

Below is the full preview.

Scouting Notes: Washington

By: Kyler Staley Injury Report + Pregame Updates Availability report Availability Report for #iubb vs Washington.



Jason Drake and Josh Harris remain out for the Hoosiers. pic.twitter.com/Jx6gTWbcLj — Kyler Staley (@kylerstaley) January 4, 2026

Not yet a member of TheHoosier? Join our community for Just $1 for your first week and get a complimentary year of The Athletic included with your membership. Join here!

Make sure to follow and subscribe to all TheHoosier social media platforms so you never miss any of our content including X, Facebook, YouTube, Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and Pocket Casts.