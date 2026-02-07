Live Blog: Indiana basketball vs Wisconsin

Indiana basketball will open a two-game homestand against Wisconsin on Saturday, Feb. 7. Tip is scheduled for 12 p.m. ET inside Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall with Kevin Kugler (PxP) and LaPhonso Ellis (Analyst) on the call for FOX.

Wisconsin (16-6, 8-3 B1G) is under the direction of 11th-year head coach Greg Gard. The Badgers have won 20-plus games in four-straight seasons (seven total). Gard is the fifth-longest tenured head coach in the Big Ten Conference.

Wisconsin is led by an explosive backcourt with senior guard Nick Boyd (20.0 points per game, 113 made free throws) and junior guard John Blackwell (18.5 points per game, 54 made 3-pointers).

Junior forward Nolan Winter has averaged 13.8 points and a team-best 8.7 rebounds per game.

Eight Badgers have made at least 10 3-pointers this season, with six players that averaged at least 1.0 made triples per outing. As a team, Wisconsin has made 237 shots from behind the 3-point line on 34.6% shooting.

By: Kyler Staley Pregame Notes Jason Drake and Josh Harris remain out. Tayton Conerway is questionable.

