Live Blog: National Championship — Indiana Football vs Miami

Indiana football looks to conclude their storybook run in Miami, where they will face the Miami Hurricanes in the National Championship.

The top-ranked Hoosiers dominated Oregon 56-22 in the Peach Bowl, and come into this one with a 15-0 record.

Miami is 13-2 on the season and is coming off a close win against Ole Miss in the Fiesta Bowl. Their only losses of the season came at home against Louisville and on the road against SMU. Head coach Mario Cristobal is in his 4th year with the Hurricanes, boasting a 35-18 record.

Indiana will be looking to win their first National Championship in program history, while Miami will be looking to claim their 6th championship and first since 2001.

The Hoosiers are 7.5-point favorites against the Hurricanes with an over/under of 46.5 points per BetMGM.

Kickoff is set for 7:30 PM ET on ESPN.

Below is a full live blog with updated coverage throughout the game.

Indiana Football Gameday Preview: National Championship – key storyline, injury report, how to watch

By: Drew Rosenberg Final Injury Report Indiana

Stephen Daley – OUT

Kellan Wyatt – OUT

Amariyun Knighten – OUT

Bryson Bonds – OUT

Lee Beebe Jr. – OUT

Jah Jah Boyd – OUT

Andrew DePaepe – OUT

Brendan Franke – GAME TIME DECISION Miami

Malik Bryant – OUT

Elija Lofton – OUT

Daylyn Upshaw – OUT

Donta Simpson – OUT

Xavier Lucas – OUT (1st Half)

Damari Brown – GAME TIME DECISION

