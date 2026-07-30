The Hoosier Football
LIVE UPDATES: Curt Cignetti, Indiana players at 2026 Big Ten Media Days
CHICAGO — Indiana head coach Curt Cignetti, offensive lineman Carter Smith, defensive lineman Tyrique Tucker and linebacker Isaiah Jones will represent the Hoosiers at the 2026 Big Ten Media Days in Chicago. Media Days began on Tuesday and runs through end of day Thursday.
TheHoosier.com is live in Chicago and will be providing live updates, news and notes throughout the day.
Here’s a rough outline of Thursday’s schedule:
1:45-2 p.m. ET: Curt Cignetti will speak at the main podium
2-2:45 p.m. ET: Curt Cignetti will answer questions at individual breakout podium
3-3:15 p.m. ET: Curt Cignetti live on Big Ten Network
3-3:30 p.m. ET: Indiana players will answer questions at individual breakout podiums
Follow along below and join the conversation here.
Curt Cignetti On This Year Playing With A Chip On Their Shoulder07/30/2026 02:15:08 PM
“We are picked third in the conference coming off a National Championship. I won’t go any further than that because it’s a great conference with great teams.”
Curt Cignetti Discussing Josh Hoover07/30/2026 02:10:13 PM
“He’s had a good summer … I’m looking for a guy second time through the system who is now more comfortable … he knows it, understands it, and just reacts. Doesn’t think as much.”
Curt Cignetti On His 2025 Team07/30/2026 02:08:27 PM
“What I learned with that team was how important day in and day out consistency is … their dips were very subtle. It was the most consistent football team I’ve ever been around. The right mindset going into every game, play … One play at a time, 0-0 … they did that better than any team I’ve had.”
Curt Cignetti Live On BTN Set07/30/2026 02:03:10 PM
“That (line of scrimmage) was one area that we saw an issue … that was a special team but didn’t get the credit it deserved … we got better on the offensive line, but we also got a bit better with quarterback and a bit more mobile. We also had been there before, so that helped us respond when things didn’t go our way from play 1 to 150. We were in so many of those games this past season, like when we ran out there in the Big Ten Championship Game, my message was like ‘run out there like we’ve done this before’ because you have. Our team responded in all those games.”
Carter Smith Talking Offseason Surgery And Recovery07/30/2026 01:55:02 PM
“I feel pretty strong, getting close to about the 6-7 month mark which is how long the recovery should take … I’ve been doing my best to coach up the young guys, a lot of young early enrollees this year … they show a lot of promise on the field.”
Isaiah Jones, Carter Smith and Tyrique Tucker Join BTN Set07/30/2026 01:47:14 PM
Carter Smith: “I still wake up every day and it feels as surreal as it is. Not many people expected it … but at the end of the day, it happened. We are National Champions. But now it’s full steam ahead to 2026.”
Tyrique Tucker: “Nothing is given, it’s all earned … I have that chip on my shoulder, so shoutout coach Cig for that.”
Isaiah Jones: “That chip on our shoulder, it’s a lot of guys who didn’t have all the hype. Yeah we had a great year last year but that’s now over … we have a lot of chips on our shoulder and we don’t want just one year of success.”
Curt Cignetti Talking The Big Ten Conference07/30/2026 01:05:52 PM
“The Big Ten is the best league in football and a lot of really good football teams. Hard to win on the road. Very physical. It prepares you for the playoffs and the numbers speak for themselves … we don’t run a hype machine here in the Midwest. Everything is earned, not given. When we fall short, we don’t whine or complain … and that’s why we’re the best.”
Curt Cignetti On Differences Between Teams Year Over Year07/30/2026 01:02:30 PM
“It’s different people, so a little different team. All of our teams have been successful because they’ve been more similar than different … The faces just change a bit … We have to create the identity, the mindset, the resiliency … further indoctrinate them (transfers) in what and how we do it.”
Curt Cignetti On Differences Between Fernando Mendoza And Josh Hoover07/30/2026 12:59:49 PM
“Josh Hoover has an innate ability to play the position … terrific passer … we aren’t going to ask him to go win the game. We are going to give him a run game and a defense … Fernando was a little taller, maybe a stronger arm but more raw.”
Curt Cignetti Opening Statement07/30/2026 12:47:12 PM
“It’s great to be up here on two feet … anxious to get to fall camp … I’d also like to thank our fans and grown and multiplied and turned out in numbers for the College Football Playoff … we can’t expand the stadium soon enough.
“We took some necessary steps last year. We beat six ranked teams last year, six top-10 wins … it’s a great conference, got a lot of respect for the coaches in this conference. A lot of programs getting better … I’m anxious to get the team together for the first time and develop them. We excel in development.
“We don’t talk about championships … we talk about results. I’m a firm believer in our blueprint … we have a way of doing things and all we do is win.”
Curt Cignetti Revisits Indiana’s Game-Winning Play vs Penn State Before Taking The Podium07/30/2026 12:36:38 PM
Thursday Begins…07/30/2026 11:49:20 AM
Big Ten Media Days Preview:07/30/2026 11:07:59 AM
Storylines to follow for Indiana in Chicago
Before Indiana received national respect, it was needed from the Big Ten. Tony Petitti finally provided the necessary — and likely final — step in doing so
Indiana’s remarkable turnaround commands significant attention from other programs at B1G Media Days
Make sure to follow and subscribe to all TheHoosier social media platforms so you never miss any of our content on X, Facebook, YouTube, Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and Pocket Casts.
Discuss This Article
Join the conversation and talk about this article and all things The Hoosier in the The Hoosier Hangout.The Hoosier Hangout