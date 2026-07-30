LIVE UPDATES: Curt Cignetti, Indiana players at 2026 Big Ten Media Days

CHICAGO — Indiana head coach Curt Cignetti, offensive lineman Carter Smith, defensive lineman Tyrique Tucker and linebacker Isaiah Jones will represent the Hoosiers at the 2026 Big Ten Media Days in Chicago. Media Days began on Tuesday and runs through end of day Thursday.

TheHoosier.com is live in Chicago and will be providing live updates, news and notes throughout the day.

Here’s a rough outline of Thursday’s schedule:

1:45-2 p.m. ET: Curt Cignetti will speak at the main podium

2-2:45 p.m. ET: Curt Cignetti will answer questions at individual breakout podium

3-3:15 p.m. ET: Curt Cignetti live on Big Ten Network

3-3:30 p.m. ET: Indiana players will answer questions at individual breakout podiums

Follow along below and join the conversation here.

By: Alec Lasley Curt Cignetti On This Year Playing With A Chip On Their Shoulder “We are picked third in the conference coming off a National Championship. I won’t go any further than that because it’s a great conference with great teams.”



By: Alec Lasley Curt Cignetti Discussing Josh Hoover “He’s had a good summer … I’m looking for a guy second time through the system who is now more comfortable … he knows it, understands it, and just reacts. Doesn’t think as much.”

By: Alec Lasley Curt Cignetti On His 2025 Team “What I learned with that team was how important day in and day out consistency is … their dips were very subtle. It was the most consistent football team I’ve ever been around. The right mindset going into every game, play … One play at a time, 0-0 … they did that better than any team I’ve had.”

By: Alec Lasley Curt Cignetti Live On BTN Set “That (line of scrimmage) was one area that we saw an issue … that was a special team but didn’t get the credit it deserved … we got better on the offensive line, but we also got a bit better with quarterback and a bit more mobile. We also had been there before, so that helped us respond when things didn’t go our way from play 1 to 150. We were in so many of those games this past season, like when we ran out there in the Big Ten Championship Game, my message was like ‘run out there like we’ve done this before’ because you have. Our team responded in all those games.”

By: Alec Lasley Carter Smith Talking Offseason Surgery And Recovery “I feel pretty strong, getting close to about the 6-7 month mark which is how long the recovery should take … I’ve been doing my best to coach up the young guys, a lot of young early enrollees this year … they show a lot of promise on the field.”

By: Alec Lasley Isaiah Jones, Carter Smith and Tyrique Tucker Join BTN Set Carter Smith: “I still wake up every day and it feels as surreal as it is. Not many people expected it … but at the end of the day, it happened. We are National Champions. But now it’s full steam ahead to 2026.” Tyrique Tucker: “Nothing is given, it’s all earned … I have that chip on my shoulder, so shoutout coach Cig for that.” Isaiah Jones: “That chip on our shoulder, it’s a lot of guys who didn’t have all the hype. Yeah we had a great year last year but that’s now over … we have a lot of chips on our shoulder and we don’t want just one year of success.”

By: Alec Lasley Curt Cignetti Talking The Big Ten Conference “The Big Ten is the best league in football and a lot of really good football teams. Hard to win on the road. Very physical. It prepares you for the playoffs and the numbers speak for themselves … we don’t run a hype machine here in the Midwest. Everything is earned, not given. When we fall short, we don’t whine or complain … and that’s why we’re the best.”

By: Alec Lasley Curt Cignetti On Differences Between Teams Year Over Year “It’s different people, so a little different team. All of our teams have been successful because they’ve been more similar than different … The faces just change a bit … We have to create the identity, the mindset, the resiliency … further indoctrinate them (transfers) in what and how we do it.”

By: Alec Lasley Curt Cignetti On Differences Between Fernando Mendoza And Josh Hoover “Josh Hoover has an innate ability to play the position … terrific passer … we aren’t going to ask him to go win the game. We are going to give him a run game and a defense … Fernando was a little taller, maybe a stronger arm but more raw.”

By: Alec Lasley Curt Cignetti Opening Statement “It’s great to be up here on two feet … anxious to get to fall camp … I’d also like to thank our fans and grown and multiplied and turned out in numbers for the College Football Playoff … we can’t expand the stadium soon enough. “We took some necessary steps last year. We beat six ranked teams last year, six top-10 wins … it’s a great conference, got a lot of respect for the coaches in this conference. A lot of programs getting better … I’m anxious to get the team together for the first time and develop them. We excel in development. “We don’t talk about championships … we talk about results. I’m a firm believer in our blueprint … we have a way of doing things and all we do is win.”

By: Alec Lasley Curt Cignetti Revisits Indiana’s Game-Winning Play vs Penn State Before Taking The Podium The full breakdown of last season’s Week 11 game-winning play at Penn State. 🎥 pic.twitter.com/KkO1HUQdxL — Indiana Football (@IndianaFootball) July 30, 2026

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