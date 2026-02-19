Looking for first big-time road win in DeVries era, Indiana understands challenge that Purdue presents

When Indiana played Purdue for the first time in the 2025-26 season, the Hoosiers checked off a major box — their first signature win under first-year head coach Darian DeVries.

On Friday night, Indiana looks to cross off a few more in its rematch against the Boilermakers – its first big road win, while also picking up a season sweep of its rival to the north.

It won’t be easy — it never is inside Mackey Arena — but DeVries and the Hoosiers are cognizant of that. They understand the challenge ahead, as Indiana’s head coach voiced his team’s focus while speaking with the media Thursday afternoon.

“We’re going to have to play very well,” DeVries said.

“They’re a really good team, they’re at home and they’re tough to beat. We’re going to have to make shots and do a lot of things right to win a tough road game.”

Both teams are coming off one-sided losses, with Purdue falling to the Michigan Wolverines by double digits Tuesday, while Indiana lost to the Illinois Fighting Illini by 20 on Sunday. Rest favors the Hoosiers, as four full days off has allowed IU to reset and recharge after a less-than-ideal road defeat.

Indiana has struggled away from home this season, posting a 3–7 record in games not played at Assembly Hall. Two of those three wins came against teams at the bottom of the Big Ten standings, while a double-overtime victory over UCLA stands as the Hoosiers’ only notable road win.

Against its rival, Indiana has another shot to finally pick up a big-time road victory — what would be the first under DeVries in his first season as IU head coach. The Hoosiers are expected to be a double-digit underdog, but Purdue has shown weakness at home, which could play into Indiana’s favor.

The Boilermakers have lost three games at Mackey this season, the most they have suffered since the 2019–20 campaign. Simply put, Purdue does not lose many games at home, but this season has been slightly different.

And the Boilermakers haven’t just lost at home — they’ve been dominated in their own building twice. Purdue suffered the worst home loss in program history to Iowa State, while Michigan built a 20-plus-point lead before halftime in another defeat. The other home loss came in a close game against Illinois, when Kaeton Wagler scored 46 points.

Road teams have found success in what is typically a raucous environment, potentially opening the door for Indiana to pull off an upset.

DeVries still acknowledged the challenges that come with playing on the road, as Mackey is expected to be incredibly loud on Friday night — especially with Purdue looking to get back on track amid the emotions that always accompany a rivalry game.

“There are a few components,” DeVries explained.

“First is communication — play calls and being able to relay information. Then there’s staying composed during those stretches when the crowd is really into it. That’s what makes home court so advantageous: having that environment behind you.”

Jan 27, 2026; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Indiana Hoosiers head coach Darian DeVries celebrates after the game against the Purdue Boilermakers at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images

With a win over Purdue already under its belt, Indiana knows what it takes to beat its rival, but playing the same opponent a second time adds another wrinkle to an already difficult challenge. Indiana has won back-to-back games against the Boilermakers, though that dates back to last season, when the rivals split their two matchups.

The last time — and only time since 2013 — Indiana swept Purdue was in 2023, when the Hoosiers upset the heavily favored Boilermakers inside Mackey Arena behind 35 points from Jalen Hood-Schifino.

Can Lamar Wilkerson repeat such a performance in 2026? Only time will tell, but DeVries understands the difficulty of facing the same opponent twice.

“When you play a team again, whether you won or lost, you have to decide how much to keep the same and how much to change,” he said.

“They’re preparing for what you did before, so you need some different wrinkles. But it still comes down to the same things — turnovers, rebounding and execution. Those are what we have to do well to give ourselves a chance.”

If the Hoosiers can hold their own around the rim while limiting turnovers, Wilkerson could again be the difference. Indiana will also need Nick Dorn, Tucker DeVries and others to step up, but the offensive X-factor remains Wilkerson.

His 19-point performance led Indiana to its first win over Purdue this season — one that sparked momentum and pushed the Hoosiers back into the NCAA Tournament conversation. On Friday, he hopes to help cement IU’s place in the field.

The Hoosiers aren’t focused on their tournament chances though, as its matchup against Purdue has all their attention despite the big-picture implications that go along with it. Indiana needs to put its head down and play a sound 40 minutes of basketball, and it’s hoping to avoid all distractions – from Purdue’s fans or not.

“Our focus is just on the next one, and right now that’s Purdue. When you start looking past that, you get yourself in trouble” DeVries added.

But a win Friday would do wonders for Indiana’s résumé, checking off the all-important box of a road win against a top-tier opponent.

It is something Indiana has lacked all season, and there is no time like the present to change that. Mackey Arena can be a daunting environment, but IU looks to conquer it in the program’s first trip to West Lafayette under Darian DeVries.

