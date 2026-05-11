Markus Burton 'feeling better than ever' and now ready to help lift Indiana to new heights

When Indiana went into the transfer portal, a notable lead guard was at the top of the list. It wasted no time by landing a commitment from Notre Dame guard Markus Burton.

After an 18-13 season in the first year of the Darian DeVries era in Bloomington, two things were looking to get addressed; significant front court production and dynamic playmakers in the backcourt. Burton arrives at Indiana a year removed from leading the ACC in scoring and despite only playing 10 games this past season with an ankle injury, the scoring ability he brings is something the program hasn’t had in a decade.

Burton, who is one of six transfers that makes up the No. 3 overall transfer class in the country, chose Indiana over Houston in the portal and a big reason was the relationship he had with DeVries, dating back to his days coaching at Drake.

“With Indiana, what stood out to me was Coach DeVries. He offered me — he was my first offer out of high school when he was at Drake. So like the relationships goes, it goes way back,” Burton said in an interview with Field of 68. “And I really like what he’s been doing at Indiana. I like what he’s done in the past. And I believe he can get me to a level where people probably didn’t see I could play at. But like I said, it’s just been all, it was all a good decision for me in the relationship type of thing.”

Burton is a 5-foot-11 guard who is a terrific scorer with the ball in his hands. He averaged 18.5 points this year despite dealing with injuries. The year before, he averaged 21.3 points and shot 37.5 percent from three.

As a freshman he ranked sixth in the ACC in scoring and then led the ACC as a sophomore, while ranking 5th nationally.

“I think Markus, like his numbers almost speak for themselves,” IU head coach Darian DeVries said on Thursday. “His ability to score at a high, high level against really, really good competition.”

The scoring is what stands out first about Burton, but what he wants people to know about his game is his overall playmaking ability.

“I know I’ve been, like you said, I’ve been a scorer since day one,” Burton said. “But also a lot of people don’t know I’m a really good facilitator. I can guard the ball really well. I can do a lot of other things. And I feel like with me going to Indiana and being around those guys (coming in) and just coming together is going to be really good because now I have the opportunity to showcase who I really am as a full-on player and not just being someone who can score.”

‘His numbers almost speak for themselves’: Darian DeVries believes Markus Burton ‘set up’ to have a great year at Indiana

Facilitating was one of the standout parts of Burton’s game that DeVries highlighted. As was his ability to win most matchups he was thrown into. That 1-on-1 playmaking ability is what sets Burton apart from other guards — and why he was one of the most coveted players in the portal this offseason.

The biggest question now is around his health.

“I’m feeling good. I’m feeling better than ever,” Burton said. “Obviously, I’ve been getting myself back to where I was before I got hurt … I’ve been working out a lot more than I have. And just doing the little things, obviously, it was different — It’s different for me, because I’ve never been hurt like this and I’ve never missed this long of a time before.

“It helped me out a lot, too. Because I’ve never been in this position and I was put in a position to be a leader and really become the person I really wanted to be.”

His growth on and off the floor is imperative for an Indiana program looking to make it back to the NCAA Tournament and make noise in March, making it out of the first weekend of the NCAA Tournament just twice since 2002.

Burton is here to do just that.

“I just want Indiana fans to know they’re getting a dog, a joyful guy who’s going to compete, play with his teammates, and be there for his teammates every single time,” he said. “And just playing, being there for Indiana basketball, playing for Indiana basketball, like Indiana basketball, the best thing you think of in Indiana. So just playing for my fans and playing for the state of Indiana.

“Getting Indiana basketball to where it was at. Having the fans excited, excited for watching us like just getting it to where it was. And another thing is just getting to the tournament and showcasing that Indiana basketball can compete with the best and beat the best. And that’s what I want to be able to do.”

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