McMahon's Bracketology: Feb. 13 NCAA Tournament bracket projection

Following a 2-0 homestand, Indiana‘s tournament outlook has significantly improved, but it’s final six games will decide whether the Hoosiers can make the NCAA tournament for the first time since 2023.

IU has a tough road ahead, but after winning five of its last six games, Indiana has picked up some much-needed wins to improve its resume with 30 days left until Selection Sunday.

As a reminder, the tournament selection committee primarily uses the NCAA Evaluation Tool (NET) rankings to select the 37 at-large teams that will receive berths into the Big Dance. It’s not the only metric that’s used, as several other rankings listed below are used to select the tournament field, as is the eye test and a few other subjective factors.

It’s never an exact science, as we’ve come to realize with Indiana being near the bubble three of the past four seasons, but it’s still an intriguing conversation to have with six games remaining in the regular season.

With that said, take a look at my current tournament bracket projection, as it currently stands before another action-packed weekend of hoops that features an Indiana road trip to Illinois on Sunday.

First Four (Dayton, OH)

West Region: 11 Missouri vs 11 Ohio State

Midwest Region: 11 Santa Clara vs 11 Texas

Midwest Region: 16 UMBC vs 16 Morgan State

East Region: 16 Long Island vs 16 Bethune-Cookman

Bubble Watch

Last Four Byes: Auburn, St. Mary’s, UCLA, Miami (FL)

Last Four In: Missouri, Texas, Santa Clara, Ohio State

First Four Out: TCU, Virginia Tech, San Diego State, New Mexico

Next Four Out: Oklahoma State, California, Seton Hall, Baylor

Indiana’s Matchup

SOUTH REGION: No. 9 Indiana vs. No. 8 Texas A&M (Mar. 20 in Philadelphia, PA)

I’ve slotted the Hoosiers as a No. 9 seed in the South Region, with a matchup against the SEC’s Texas A&M Aggies. IU and A&M have met four times on the hardwood, with the Hoosiers taking home three wins, including the latest matchup during the 1889-90 season.

The winner would most likely take on No. 1 seed UConn in Philly, with the winner of that advancing to the South Regional in Houston.

This would be an interesting matchup if it came to be, as the Big Ten and SEC are tied for the most bids of any league with 11. The ACC comes in third with eight bids, while the Big 12 follows with seven. The Big East and WCC each have three teams in the field, rounding out the list of multi-bid conferences in my latest bracket.

Statistics and Metrics

Record: 17-8 (8-6 B1G)

Home: 13-2

Away: 3-5

Neutral: 1-1

Quad 1: 2-7

Quad 2: 2-1

Quad 3: 6-0

Quad 4: 7-0

NET: 30

KenPom: 34

BPI: 25

KPI: 45

T-Rank: 24

Opp. Avg. NET: 118

Avg. NET Win: 160

Avg. NET Loss: 28

NET SOS: 32

NET OOC SOS: 209

RPI SOS: 42

RPI OOC SOS: 186

These metrics indicate a fairly strong resume, and one that puts Indiana in the tournament field at the moment. Having only two Quad 1 wins in nine total games isn’t great, but the rest of the metrics are strong enough to keep the Hoosiers off the bubble for now.

Should Indiana lose back-to-back road games, things may get a little dicey, but if IU can stay in the top 35 of the NET then it should feel comfortable come Selection Sunday.

Upcoming Schedule

at Illinois (Q1)

at Purdue (Q1)

vs Northwestern (Q3)

vs Michigan State (Q1)

vs Minnesota (Q3)

at Ohio State (Q1)

With four more Quad 1 opportunities, Indiana can lock up a bid with just a few more wins. Quad 3 games against Northwestern and Minnesota are must-wins, and beyond that I’d say that even a singular win on top of that would be enough to secure a spot in the field.

A 3-3 record is within reach, and if the Hoosiers can do so, I’m confident that they’ll be dancing for the first time since 2023.

