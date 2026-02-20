McMahon's Bracketology: Feb. 20 NCAA Tournament bracket projection

Indiana has played just once since my last full bracket projection, a 20-point loss on Sunday at Illinois. The Hoosiers are right back on the bubble, and while their tournament hopes are still fairly positive, IU’s matchup with Purdue at Mackey Arena becomes just that much more critical.

Before the Hoosiers and Boilers meet for the 223rd time on Friday night, here’s another edition of my NCAA Tournament bracketology with 23 days until Selection Sunday.

As a reminder, the tournament selection committee primarily uses the NCAA Evaluation Tool (NET) rankings to select the 37 at-large teams that will receive berths into the Big Dance. It’s not the only metric that’s used, as several other rankings listed below are used to select the tournament field, as is the eye test and a few other subjective factors.

It’s never an exact science, as we’ve come to realize with Indiana being near the bubble three of the past four seasons, but it’s still an intriguing conversation to have with five games remaining in the regular season.

Bracket

First Four (Dayton, OH)

Midwest Region: 11 Ohio State vs. 11 Santa Clara

West Region: 11 UCLA vs. 11 Auburn

Midwest Region: 16 Long Island vs. 16 Bethune-Cookman

West Region: 16 UMBC vs. 16 Howard

Bubble Watch

Last Four Byes: St. Mary’s, Georgia, Missouri, USC

Last Four In: Ohio State, Santa Clara, UCLA, Auburn

First Four Out: TCU, San Diego State, Virginia Tech, VCU

Next Four Out: California, New Mexico, West Virginia, Oklahoma State

Multi-Bid Leagues

Big Ten: 11

SEC: 11

ACC: 8

Big 12: 7

Big East: 3

West Coast: 3

Indiana’s matchup

MIDWEST REGION: No. 10 Indiana vs. No. 7 Utah State (Mar. 20 in St. Louis, MO)

I’ve dropped the Hoosiers down to a 10 seed following their one-sided loss to Illinois. With Texas, UCF and SMU winning this week, I felt like they all deserved to be on the nine line more than Indiana.

Tonight’s game against Purdue could have the Hoosiers move right back up to a 9 seed with a win, while a loss doesn’t mean IU will fall. In my current projection though, the top 10 seed is where I feel the correct spot is for Darian DeVries‘ team.

Facing the Hoosiers, I have Utah State, a 23-3 team out of the Mountain West. IU and USU have faced each other four times in their history, with Indiana winning three times, including the most recent matchup during the 2016-17 season.

Statistics and metrics

Record: 17-9 (8-7 B1G)

Home: 13-2

Away: 3-6

Neutral: 1-1

Quad 1: 2-8

Quad 2: 2-1

Quad 3: 6-0

Quad 4: 7-0

NET: 32

KenPom: 37

BPI: 28

KPI: 49

T-Rank: 26

Opp. Avg. NET: 115

Avg. NET Win: 163

Avg. NET Loss: 25

NET SOS: 31

NET OOC SOS: 211

RPI SOS: 43

RPI OOC SOS: 230

WAB: 1.30 (39)

These metrics put Indiana in position to be in the field come Selection Sunday, with the only true question mark being just four wins between quadrants one and two. This is offset with zero losses outside the first two quadrants, while also having a sub-40 ranking by almost every measure.

Like it or not, computers do play a large role in deciding who gets in the tournament vs. who falls short, and Indiana is well liked by both predictive and resume-based metrics.

Upcoming schedule

at Purdue (Q1)

vs Northwestern (Q3)

vs Michigan State (Q1)

vs Minnesota (Q3)

at Ohio State (Q1)

With three more Quad 1 opportunities, Indiana can lock up a bid with just a few more wins. Quad 3 games against Northwestern and Minnesota are must-wins, and beyond that I’d say that even a singular win on top of that would be enough to secure a spot in the field.

Three wins are within reach, and if the Hoosiers can do so, I’m confident that they’ll be dancing for the first time since 2023.

