McMahon's Bracketology: Feb. 27 NCAA Tournament bracket projection

Indiana has lost three games in a row, including a 29-point loss at Purdue and an unexpected upset at the hands of Northwestern, putting its tournament hopes in serious peril.

With metrics dropping, and a striking 4-11 record against Quad 1 and 2 opponents, the Hoosiers’ outlook is not nearly as positive as it’s been over the past month. It’s not over for IU, but it’s put itself in a position where a tournament miss wouldn’t be a surprise.

As a reminder, the tournament selection committee primarily uses the NCAA Evaluation Tool (NET) rankings and WAB (Wins Above Bubble) to select the 37 at-large teams that will receive berths into the Big Dance. It’s not the only metric that’s used, as several other rankings listed below are used to select the tournament field, as is the eye test and a few other subjective factors.

It’s never an exact science, as we’ve come to realize with Indiana being near the bubble three of the past four seasons, but it’s still an intriguing conversation to have with three games remaining in the regular season.

Bracket

First Four (Dayton, OH)

East Region: 11 TCU vs. 11 Santa Clara

West Region: 11 Ohio State vs. 11 California

West Region: 16 Southeast Missouri State vs. 16 Bethune-Cookman

Bubble Watch

Last Four Byes: Texas A&M, UCLA, Texas, Auburn

Last Four In: TCU, Santa Clara, Ohio State, California

First Four Out: USC, Indiana, San Diego State, Virginia Tech

Next Four Out: New Mexico, VCU, Oklahoma State, Seton Hall

Multi-bid Leagues

SEC: 11

ACC: 9

Big Ten: 9

Big 12: 8

Big East: 3

West Coast: 3

Indiana’s Matchup

For the first time since I’ve started posting my bracket projections, there isn’t a matchup for Indiana in the NCAA Tournament. I have the Hoosiers out of the field after their questionable loss to Northwestern, sitting as the second-highest team in the ‘First Four Out.’

I feel like Santa Clara, TCU, California, and even Ohio State have better combinations of wins and metrics, pushing IU out of the field in the past few days. Some folks still have the Hoosiers included, but I think the body of work recently hasn’t been good enough.

Indiana has lost three in a row after winning five of six, as it appears like IU is in a downward spiral — one that it desperately needs to get itself out of. If the Hoosiers want to make the NCAA Tournament, it needs to turn things around quickly, but for right now I have Darian DeVries’ team just missing the cut.

Statistics and Metrics

Record: 17-11

Home: 13-3

Away: 3-7

Neutral: 1-1

Quad 1: 2-10

Quad 2: 2-1

Quad 3: 6-0

Quad 4: 7-0

NET: 39

High NET: 11 (2 days)

Low NET: 40 (Feb. 24)

KenPom: 43

BPI: 36

KPI: 63

T-Rank: 30

Opp. Avg. NET: 110

Avg. NET Win: 162

Avg. NET Loss: 28

NET SOS: 30

NET OOC SOS: 218

RPI SOS: 45

RPI OOC SOS: 233

SOR: 47

WAB: 0.39 (48)

Indiana’s metrics have certainly taken a hit over the past week, as with a 29-point loss to Purdue and a shocking defeat to Northwestern, the Hoosiers numbers have dropped substantially.

The key one here is Wins Above Bubble (WAB), with Indiana’s ranking of 48 not putting it in position to make the tournament. Every team I have seeded ahead of the Hoosiers has a better WAB, including USC who I have just above IU as the first team out of the field.

If Indiana can string together a few wins, it’s certainly possible that its metrics can improve to a level that is good enough to make the tournament, but again, things need to turn around quickly.

Upcoming schedule

vs. Michigan State (Q1)

vs. Minnesota (Q2)

at. Ohio State (Q1)

With two more Quad 1 opportunities, there’s certainly chances for Indiana to get back into the field. A home game against Minnesota is clearly a must-win for the Hoosiers, and you could certainly argue that they have to run the table to be comfortable on Selection Sunday.

Things may look worse than they did even a few days ago, but we’ll just have to see how the rest of the season plays out to decide whether Indiana will be dancing for the first time since 2023.

