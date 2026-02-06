McMahon's Bracketology: Feb. 6 NCAA Tournament bracket projection

After a 1-1 split on its West Coast swing, Indiana is still firmly on the NCAA Tournament bubble, as its last eight games will decide whether the Hoosiers go dancing for the first time since 2023.

As a reminder, the tournament selection committee primarily uses the NCAA Evaluation Tool (NET) rankings to select the 37 at-large teams that will receive berths into the Big Dance. It’s not the only metric that’s used, as several other rankings listed below are used to select the tournament field, as is the eye test and a few other subjective factors.

It’s never an exact science, as we’ve come to realize with Indiana being on the bubble three of the past four seasons, but it’s still an intriguing conversation to have with 10 games remaining in the regular season.

With that said, take a look at my current tournament bracket projection, as it currently stands before the Hoosiers face Wisconsin on Saturday at noon.

First Four (Dayton, OH)

Midwest: 11 Miami (FL) vs. 11 Texas

South: 11 Ohio State vs. 11 Oklahoma State

West: 16 Vermont vs. 16 Maryland-Eastern Shore

South: 16 Long Island vs. 16 Bethune-Cookman

Bubble Watch

Last Four Byes: USC, Indiana, UCLA, New Mexico

Last Four In: Miami (FL), Texas, Ohio State, Oklahoma State

First Four Out: California, Virginia Tech, San Diego State, Santa Clara

Next Four Out: Seton Hall, Missouri, Stanford, TCU

Indiana’s matchup

EAST REGION: No. 10 Indiana vs. No. 7 Villanova (Mar. 20 in St. Louis, MO)

I have the Hoosiers facing off against the Wildcats in the Round of 64, with the winner likely to face No. 2 Iowa State in St. Louis. The No. 1 seed in the East is Duke, and other Big Ten teams in the region are No. 3 Purdue and No. 4 Michigan State.

Indiana is one of 11 Big Ten teams I have in the field, which is the most of any conference. I gave the SEC 10 bids, the ACC eight bids and the Big 12 eight bids as well. The Big East with three, Mountain West with two and WCC with two are the only other multi-bid leagues.

Statistics and metrics

Record: 15-8

Home: 11-2

Away: 3-5

Neutral: 1-1

NET: 33

KenPom: 35

BPI: 26

KPI: 53

T-Rank: 26

Opp. Avg. NET: 123

Avg. NET Win: 174

Avg. NET Loss: 26

NET SOS: 37

NET OOC SOS: 226

RPI SOS: 46

RPI OOC SOS: 211

Indiana has a fairly strong resume, and one that would earn it a bid to the tournament as I see it today, but there’s certainly more work to be done. With a tough loss at USC fresh in their minds, the Hoosiers need to bounce back in an incredibly important game against Wisconsin.

The metrics like IU, but I still think that the Hoosiers need to go 5-3 or better to feel comfortable about their tournament chances ahead of the Big Ten Tournament.

UPCOMING SCHEDULE

vs. Wisconsin (Q2)

vs. Oregon (Q3)

at Illinois (Q1)

at Purdue (Q1)

vs. Northwestern (Q3)

vs. Michigan State (Q1)

vs. Minnesota (Q2)

at Ohio State (Q1)

