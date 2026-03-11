McMahon's Bracketology: Mar. 10 NCAA Tournament bracket projection

Indiana wrapped up then regular season with five losses in its last six games, but it still sits firmly on the bubble. The Hoosiers have gotten help from an extremely weak bubble, giving them a shot ahead of the Big Ten Tournament, despite some extremely poor basketball as of late.

Both Stanford and Virginia Tech lost on Tuesday, while there are several more bubble games on Wednesday, and potentially Thursday depending on if teams continue to advance through their conference tournaments.

As a reminder, the tournament selection committee primarily uses the NCAA Evaluation Tool (NET) rankings and WAB (Wins Above Bubble) to select the 37 at-large teams that will receive berths into the Big Dance. It’s not the only metric that’s used, as several other rankings listed below are used to select the tournament field, as is the eye test and a few other subjective factors.

Bid stealers are also a factor to look out for, as if Miami doesn’t win the MAC, or if Utah State doesn’t win the Mountain West, then there will be one less at-large bid for Indiana to potentially take. It’s a very fluid situation, with the situation changing every single day, but here’s a look at where I think the NCAA Tournament stands ahead of Wednesday’s conference tournament action – just four days until Selection Sunday.

>> Join TheHoosier.com today and receive a subscription for just $1 <<

Bracket

First Four (Dayton, OH)

East Region: 11 SMU vs. 11 Indiana

South Region: 11 NC State vs. 11 Texas

West Region: 16 Howard vs. 16 Bethune-Cookman

South Region: 16 LIU vs 16 Lehigh

Bubble Watch

Last Four Byes: UCF, Missouri, Santa Clara, VCU,

Last Four In: NC State, Texas, SMU, Indiana

First Four Out: New Mexico, Auburn, California, Virginia Tech

Next Four Out: San Diego State, Cincinnati, Stanford, Oklahoma

Low Odds: Arizona State, Oklahoma State, Seton Hall, West Virginia

Breaking down Indiana’s NCAA Tournament resume against the rest of the bubble

Multi-Bid Leagues

Big Ten: 10

SEC: 10

ACC: 8

Big 12: 8

Big East: 3

West Coast: 3

Atlantic 10: 2

Indiana’s Matchup

EAST REGION: No. 11 Indiana vs. No. 11 SMU (Mar. 17 in First Four – Dayton, OH)

Indiana’s resume is incredibly weak, but with seemingly every other bubble team refusing to win basketball games, I have the Hoosiers as the final team in the field before it begins Big Ten Tournament action.

I have IU playing SMU, with the Mustangs picking up a win on Tuesday, advancing to Wednesday’s second round of the ACC Tournament. SMU also has a spotty case to be included in the tournament, as a loss could put its hopes in jeopardy if bid stealers come into play.

But as far as this projected matchup is concerned, the winner would go on to play No. 6-seed St. John’s in Oklahoma City as a part of the East Region. Indiana and SMU have played a total of four times in their history, with the series tied 2-2 with the Hoosiers taking the last matchup back in November of 2014.

Statistics and Metrics

Record: 18-13

Home: 14-4

Away: 3-8

Neutral: 1-1

Quad 1: 3-11

Quad 2: 3-2

Quad 3: 5-0

Quad 4: 7-0

NET: 38

KenPom: 41

BPI: 36

KPI: 65

T-Rank: 29

Opp. Avg. NET: 102

Avg. NET Win: 155

Avg. NET Loss: 28

NET SOS: 29

NET OOC SOS: 219

RPI SOS: 50

RPI OOC SOS: 232

WAB: 0.17 (47)

The overall case for the Hoosiers to make the field is indeed weak, but it’s metrics put it right in line to be one of the last few teams selected into the NCAA Tournament.

It’s NET at No. 38 is strong for a bubble team, while its WAB at No. 47 is in a spot where a couple wins could make it in a position to receive a bid. Nothing about Indiana’s metrics really jump off the page, but contrary to some other bubble teams, nothing in the numbers category really hurts the Hoosiers.

Now, a 6-13 record against the first two quadrants is cause for concern, but two wins in Chicago would make that 8-14. Not too much of a difference, but with margins being razor thin on the bubble, there’s still a chance IU can sneak in with these numbers.

Upcoming Schedule

Vs. Northwestern (Q2)

Vs. Purdue (Q1, should they advance)

Vs. Nebraska (Q1, should they advance)

Quick Hitters on Indiana’s Big Ten Tournament Draw: Storylines to follow with NCAA Tournament on the line

With the regular season in the books, all that’s left for the Hoosiers is the Big Ten Tournament. As the No. 10 seed, IU earned a bye to the second round and will face Northwestern after its win on Tuesday night. It’s an absolute must-win for Indiana, as a loss would eliminate it from at-large contention altogether.

A victory over the Wildcats gets the ball rolling, but it’ll likely take a win over Purdue to earn Indiana a spot in the field. Following a split season series, the rubber match between the two rivals could end up deciding the Hoosiers’ NCAA Tournament fate.

But it’ll also depend on how other bubble terms perform, along with how many bid steals we end up with. All in all though, Indiana is playing meaningful basketball with just four days left until Selection Sunday.

Make sure to follow and subscribe to all TheHoosier social media platforms so you never miss any of our content including X, Facebook, YouTube, Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and Pocket Casts.