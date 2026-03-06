McMahon's Bracketology: Mar. 6 NCAA Tournament bracket projection

Following a four-game losing streak, Indiana got back on track in the NCAA Tournament conversation with a 77-47 win over Minnesota on Wednesday.

The Hoosiers are firmly on the bubble, with Darian DeVries’ team being highly debated as one of the last teams in, or one of the first teams out. There’s a lot to dissect with 30 games under their belt, as Indiana’s resume is nearly complete with nine days until Selection Sunday.

As a reminder, the tournament selection committee primarily uses the NCAA Evaluation Tool (NET) rankings and WAB (Wins Above Bubble) to select the 37 at-large teams that will receive berths into the Big Dance. It’s not the only metric that’s used, as several other rankings listed below are used to select the tournament field, as is the eye test and a few other subjective factors.

It’s never an exact science, as we’ve come to realize with Indiana being near the bubble three of the past four seasons, but it’s a very intriguing conversation to have with one game remaining in the regular season.

Bracket

First Four

Midwest Region: 11 VCU vs. 11 Auburn

South Region: 11 SMU vs. 11 Santa Clara

West Region: 16 Tennessee State vs. 16 Bethune-Cookman

South Region: 16 UMBC vs. 16 Morgan State

Bubble Watch

Last Four Byes: TCU, Texas, Missouri, Ohio State

Last Four in: SMU, Santa Clara, VCU, Auburn

First Four Out: Virginia Tech, Indiana, New Mexico, California

Next Four Out: Cincinnati, Seton Hall, San Diego State, Stanford

Multi-Bid Leagues

SEC: 11

Big Ten: 9

ACC: 8

Big 12: 8

Big East: 3

West Coast: 3

Atlantic 10: 2

Is Indiana an NCAA Tournament team? Recent Big Ten coaches weigh in: ‘Read my lips. Hell yes.’

Indiana’s Matchup

Despite Indiana’s victory over Minnesota, I still have the Hoosiers out of the field with one regular season game to go. With a 5-12 record between the first two quadrants and being No. 48 in WAB, the teams I have above Indiana simply have more well-rounded resumes.

Auburn does have two more losses than IU, so I understand the frustration that comes with having the Tigers in over the Hoosiers, but they have eight wins in the first two quadrants, along with more wins against teams included in the field. Neither of their resumes are perfect, but with IU playing Ohio State and Auburn playing Alabama to finish the regular season, each team will get to prove their worth this weekend.

Virginia tech is another team I have over Indiana, although just out of the field as well.. VT has an 8-11 record in the first two quadrants, and while its metrics are slightly worse than Indiana, it has more quality victories.

New Mexico, Cal, and Cincy all have cases as well, but I believe Indiana has slightly better cases as of now. But like I mentioned, a lot of this will get worked out on its own over the weekend – while a bid stealer or two when conference tournament season rolls around might make debating over Auburn, IU, VT, etc. a moot point.

Statistics and Metrics

Record: 18-12

Home: 14-4

Away: 3-7

Neutral: 1-1

Quad 1: 2-10

Quad 2: 3-2

Quad 3: 6-0

Quad 4: 7-0

NET: 37

High NET: 11 (Feb. 24)

Low NET: 41 (Mar. 1)

KenPom: 41

BPI: 34

KPI: 63

T-Rank: 28

Opp. Avg. NET: 106

Avg. NET Win: 158

Avg. NET Loss: 28

NET SOS: 37

NET OOC SOS: 224

RPI SOS: 50

RPI OOC SOS: 238

SOR: 46

WAB: 0.42 (48)

These metrics put Indiana right in the tournament conversation, as they’re very comparable with the rest of the teams on the NCAA Tournament bubble. The Hoosiers’ NET ranking of 37 is very promising, but its WAB of 48 isn’t one of an at-large team.

It’ll be up to the selection committee to decide which metric they learn more on, but last year WAB was more predictive of who made it and where they were seeded. That’s why I have Auburn over IU at the moment, given its rank of No. 45 in WAB.

But if Indiana can enter the top 45 come Selection Sunday, while maintaining a top-40 NET, then the Hoosiers should have a good shot of hearing their name called as an at-large selection.

Upcoming Schedule

at. Ohio State (Q1)

I’ve certainly gotten into the specifics of Indiana’s tournament chances, but to be completely honest, the Hoosiers’ have a fairly clear-cut path to get in. If IU can beat Ohio State on Saturday and not trip up against a mediocre team in the Big Ten Tournament, then the Hoosiers will have a strong case to be in.

Obviously how other bubble teams perform will play a large role in if Indiana can make the field, but that’s out of its control. Potential bid steals could also be the deciding factor, but as far as what DeVries’ team can decide, there should be no cause for speculation.

Indiana needs to beat Ohio State, simple as that, and while I don’t have the Hoosiers in at the moment, beating the Buckeyes would go an incredibly long way in proving that they should be included in the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2023.

