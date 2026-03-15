McMahon's Bracketology: Selection Sunday NCAA Tournament bracket projection

Selection Sunday is Here!

In just a few hours we’ll be treated to another NCAA Tournament bracket, but before the selection show at 6 p.m. ET, here is my final bracketology projection after a wild weekend of conference tournament action.

We had one bid stealer in the MAC, allowing for a heated debate on whether Miami (OH) should be included as an at-large. Each of the 2, 3 and 4 seed lines were also difficult to project, while the 8/9 matchups are always tricky.

As a reminder, the tournament selection committee primarily uses the NCAA Evaluation Tool (NET) rankings and WAB (Wins Above Bubble) to select the 37 at-large teams that will receive berths into the Big Dance. But they’re not the only metrics that are used, as several other rankings and numbers factor into the tournament field, along with the eye test and a few other subjective factors.

Nonetheless, here is the bracket that I settled on, and the one that I will be graded on at BracketMatrix.com. Thanks for tuning in throughout the road to the tournament, despite Indiana falling short down the stretch. That said, let the madness begin!

>> Join TheHoosier.com today and receive a subscription for just $1 <<

Bracket

First Four (Dayton, OH)

East Region: 11 Missouri vs. 11 NC State

West Region: 11 SMU vs. 11 Texas

East Region: 16 Lehigh vs. 16 Prairie View A&M

West Region: 16 Howard vs. 16 LIU

Bubble Watch

Last four byes: Texas A&M, St. Louis, Santa Clara, Miami (OH)

Last four in: Missouri, NC State, SMU, Texas

First four out: Auburn, Oklahoma, San Diego State, Indiana

Next four out: New Mexico, Stanford, Virginia Tech, Oklahoma State

Make sure to follow and subscribe to all TheHoosier social media platforms so you never miss any of our content including X, Facebook, YouTube, Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and Pock