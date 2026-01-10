Mendoza and Indiana's receivers reach new level in Peach Bowl rout of Oregon

On the evening of Dec. 13, Fernando Mendoza hoisted the Heisman Trophy in New York City — a crowning individual achievement recognizing his historic 2025 campaign. It was incredibly deserved, as Mendoza was clearly the most valuable college football player of the regular season, and yet, his best football was still ahead of him.

Following his enshrinement into the grandest fraternity in college sports, Mendoza has continued to make history for Indiana. First, it was throwing three touchdowns in a 38-3 rout of Alabama in the Rose Bowl, and most recently, Mendoza totaled five touchdown passes in the Hoosiers’ 56-22 Peach Bowl demolition of Oregon.

In both College Football Playoff games, he threw more touchdowns than incompletions, marking five times throughout the season that Mendoza’s passing scores outnumbered his incomplete passes.

It’s the first instance of such a statistic this century, while Mendoza’s eight touchdown passes in his first CFP games are the most since Joe Burrow’s historic campaign in 2019-20.

And against Oregon, his 17-for-20 completion rate, 177 yards and, most importantly, five total touchdowns allowed Indiana to advance to the national title game. Perfection is in reach, and the Miami native will play for the CFP championship back in his hometown stadium, against his hometown team in the Miami Huirricanes.

Somehow, someway, the best player in college football has continued to get better. Even on some of the biggest stages the sport has to offer, Mendoza hasn’t been fazed by the moment and has played his most efficient football as the Hoosiers march toward the national final.

“I thought he was incredible. He was great,” Indiana coach Curt Cignetti said of his redshirt junior quarterback.

It may have been Indiana’s defense that set the tone in the Hoosiers’ beatdown of the Ducks, but Mendoza made sure they didn’t take their foot off the gas.

With 40 seconds left in the first quarter, he found Omar Cooper Jr. in the end zone to make it 14-7 Indiana.

Then, with 3:13 left in the second quarter, Mendoza connected with Charlie Becker for a 36-yard touchdown to extend Indiana’s lead to 28-7.

He made it three touchdowns in the first half with a two-yard pass to Elijah Sarratt, pushing the Hoosiers’ advantage to 35-7.

But he wasn’t done just yet, as Mendoza found E.J. Williams Jr. for a 13-yard score with 8:52 left in the third quarter to balloon Indiana’s lead to 42-7.

Four touchdowns to four different receivers, all done in less than two and a half quarters. At that point, the Peach Bowl was effectively over, but another touchdown pass to Sarratt in the fourth quarter gave the Heisman winner five scores on the night. Mendoza was putting on a passing masterclass, but not by slinging it downfield on every play.

He was playing his game — Indiana’s game — and executing it perfectly.

“That’s just special. Not many people can do that, especially in a playoff game on the biggest stage,” tight end Riley Nowakowski said postgame.

And it all comes down to Mendoza’s preparation and work ethic. He’s talented, sure, but so many other quarterbacks are. Indiana’s quarterback is different — and that difference lies in how he prepares for every opponent, no matter the circumstance.

“He’s such a hard worker. And to have him on this team and leading our offense, it’s such a blessing,” Becker added.

But Mendoza wouldn’t take any of the credit. Despite another spectacular performance, he praised his offensive line, running backs and, most notably, his receivers out wide. Throwing five touchdowns wouldn’t have been possible without talented pass-catchers, as Indiana’s depth at the position was on full display in the CFP semifinal against Oregon.

Indiana Hoosiers wide receiver Charlie Becker (80) celebrates with teammates including Indiana Hoosiers wide receiver Elijah Sarratt (13) on after making a catch for a touchdown Friday, Jan. 9, 2026, during the Peach Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff against the Oregon Ducks at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

“I would say that it was a great team effort,” Mendoza said.

“I’m like a point guard out there. I’m throwing to the open guy, and they shoot the 3s.”

Indiana’s receivers were spectacular, as all four of the Hoosiers’ regular contributors — Sarratt, Cooper Jr., Williams Jr. and Becker — showcased their abilities on the national stage.

“We have dogs all over the field,” Becker said of his position group.

“And you can’t just game plan for one of them because the next one’s going to go for 100 yards. Or you double the next, and we always have another weapon.”

All four weapons were utilized Friday in Atlanta, with Mendoza spreading the ball beautifully. For each of his first four touchdown passes to go to a different receiver is remarkable, but all game long, all over the field, Indiana’s quarterback shared the ball with confidence and precision.

Sarratt totaled seven catches for 75 yards, while Cooper Jr. finished with three receptions for 17 yards. Becker added two catches for 48 yards, and Williams rounded out the group with one touchdown reception for 13 yards.

Nowakowski contributed with two catches for 18 yards as a tight end, while most extraordinarily, cornerback D’Angelo Ponds caught a third-down pass for six yards to move the chains in Oregon territory during the third quarter.

The connection between Mendoza and the Hoosiers’ receiving corps was elite, leading Cignetti’s group to the first national championship appearance in program history by flexing its offensive muscle throughout the matchup with the Ducks.

Mendoza was great, the receivers were great, and the Hoosiers are positioning themselves as one of the greatest college football teams in modern history. A 16-0 season hasn’t been achieved since 1894, but Indiana has a chance to rewrite history.

And despite a stellar showing in the Peach Bowl, Mendoza is already focused on what’s next. He’s appreciative of the opportunity to dominate Oregon through a prolific passing game, but there are bigger goals ahead.

“I’m glad those results came,” he said.

“However, none of that matters. All that matters right now is the national championship.”

