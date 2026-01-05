Miami transfer tight end Brock Schott commits to Indiana

Indiana football has landed a transfer commitment at a position of need, landing a pledge from Miami (Fl.) transfer tight end Brock Schott.

Schott, a 6-foot-3, 215-pound native of Leo, Indiana, announced his return to his home state to play for head coach Curt Cignetti and the Hoosiers on Monday. Schott has four years of eligibility remaining.

MORE: Transfer Portal Thread | Indiana football transfer portal tracker | Indiana football’s transfer portal wish list: A position-by-position breakdown of 2026 needs

A four-star recruit in the 2025 recruiting class out of Leo High School, Schott spent much of his freshman season with the Hurricanes riding the bench.

Schott saw action in two games this past season, hauling in his lone two receptions of the year for 24 yards in a blowout win over Bethune-Cookman in early September. Schott also saw playing time, although he did not catch a pass, against Stanford in late October.

As a senior in high school, Schott caught 28 passes for 462 yards and five scores. While also excelling on the defensive side of the ball throughout his senior season, Schott was named “Mr. Football” at the tight end spot by the Indiana Football Coaches Association.

Schott is viewed as a do-it-all tight end, capable of chipping in to help the run game as well as stretching the defense down the field in the passing game.

SEE ALSO: No Daley, no problem as Indiana’s defense dominates Alabama in Rose Bowl win

With tight ends Riley Nowakowski, Holden Staes and James Bomba all out of eligibility come the end of the 2025 campaign, tight end was seen as a priority for the Hoosiers entering portal season. Prior to Schott’s commitment, the five players projected to make up Indiana’s 2026 tight end room — a pair of returning redshirt freshmen and three incoming 2026 signees — had combined for just one collegiate snap.

Even following Schott’s commitment, it remains likely that Indiana looks to add at least one additional tight end transfer — with a focus on experience — to accompany the youth currently in the room.

Schott is rated as the No. 151 overall player in the portal and the No. 10-ranked tight end.

Not yet a member of TheHoosier? Join our community for 50% off your first year and get a complimentary year of The Athletic included with your membership. Join here!

Make sure to follow and subscribe to all TheHoosier social media platforms so you never miss any of our content including X, Facebook, YouTube, Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and Pocket Casts.