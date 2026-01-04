Michigan State transfer wide receiver Nick Marsh commits to Indiana

Indiana football landed its second pledge of the portal cycle in the form of highly-touted Michigan State transfer wideout Nick Marsh.

A 6-foot-3, 200-pound wideout, Marsh’s commitment comes after a weekend spent in Bloomington visiting Indiana. Marsh has two years of eligibility remaining.

Marsh commits to head coach Curt Cignetti and the Hoosiers as one of the highest-ranked players available in the portal. He is ranked as the No. 22 overall player in the portal and the No. 3-ranked receiver.

This past season, Marsh — who was set to visit Notre Dame beginning Monday — caught 59 passes for 662 yards and six touchdowns for the Spartans. In Michigan State’s 38-13 loss at the hands of Indiana in October, Marsh caught seven passes for 64 yards and a score.

As a freshman, Marsh caught 41 passes for 649 yards and three touchdowns — including a touchdown grab against Indiana in 2024. His receiving yards and receptions stand as the most by a true freshman in school history.

With wideouts Elijah Sarratt, E.J. Williams and Jonathan Brady all out of eligibility following the conclusion of the 2025 season, as well as Omar Cooper’s impending decision on potentially leaving college early for the NFL, the Hoosiers were expected to look to reload at wide receiver this offseason.

Marsh’s commitment, while likely not the last at receiver this offseason, represents a big win on the recruiting front early in the cycle for Cignetti and the Hoosiers.

A native of River Rouge, Michigan, Marsh joins Wisconsin transfer safety Preston Zachman as the first two pledges for the Hoosiers this offseason.

