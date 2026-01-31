Mick Cronin on Indiana: 'They have three of the best shooters in the country'

Indiana basketball travels out west for its two-game road swing and it begins on Saturday against UCLA.

UCLA head coach Mick Cronin spoke to reporters on Friday about Indiana, the Bruins’ three-game winning streak, some of the key players stepping up and keys to Saturday’s matchup.

Below is the full Q&A from Cronin and keys he said about Indiana.

MICK CRONIN: “Shooting and there are three things I’ll tell you about Indiana. They’re a great shooting team. They have three of the best shooters in the country. Not the Big Ten. Wilkerson, Dorn, and Tucker.Being his first name. So secondly, they’re smart. They pass the ball and put you in a lot of tough situations to defend their shooters. Meaning they’re extremely well coached. Why do they need my advice? Third, I think they got some tough kids. I haven’t seen Purdue get out hustled. Maybe ever. But I saw it the other night when I watched the film.

“They got some tough, hard-nosed kids. Some tough, hard-nosed kids. They battle. They don’t beat themselves. They’ve gotten much better, if you were to watch, from when they played Louisville, Kentucky, till their last four or five games.”

