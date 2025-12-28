Mike Shanahan and Indiana's offense has found success built on trust: 'He believes in his playmakers'

Early in the season, Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza called the Hoosiers’ offense a “symphony.” An interesting word choice, as you rarely hear a type of orchestra used to describe a collegiate offense, but with how IU’s has looked at times, it might be an incredibly accurate way to put it.

With every symphony comes a conductor, and Indiana’s is offensive coordinator and wide receivers coach Mike Shanahan. Yes, Curt Cignetti is at the helm of everything, but with Shanahan calling the plays, he’s the mastermind behind the Hoosiers’ RPO-style offense.

But it’s not just excellent play calling. Shanahan is committed to developing his players, but more importantly, everything he and the Hoosiers do is rooted in one thing.

Trust.

Shanahan trusts his playmakers to go make plays, while those on the field have full faith in Shanahan’s coaching and play calling. Everything is built upon the trust that everyone inside the Indiana program has, and it’s resulted in a Big Ten championship and the No. 1 seed in the College Football Playoff.

“I think the main thing is that he believes in his playmakers. He believes in us,” center Pat Coogan told reporters Saturday.

And for an offense to be successful, you have to trust your players. Shanahan understands that, but it’s not just a level of understanding — it’s putting that to work in practice and on game days.

“I think he does a great job of adjusting. He does a great job of putting us in positions to have success,” Coogan added.

“He lets his ego go at the door and really just cares about the overall success of the unit, and that is getting the ball in the hands of people we all know can make plays — explosive plays. He does a great job of making sure we’re all on the same page in the RPO-based scheme that we are in.”

IUFB Q&A: Offensive coordinator Mike Shanahan, players talk Rose Bowl clash with Alabama

And by using an RPO scheme, Shanahan displays that trust in his players. For the offense to work, Mendoza needs to make the right reads based on what the defense gives him, as deciding between a run and a pass requires a split-second judgment that determines the complexion of the play.

Mendoza’s ability is clear, but Shanahan’s trust in him is rooted in the quarterback’s preparation. With a work ethic that is second to none, it’s easy to realize why Mendoza has been so successful with what Shanahan dials up each and every game.

“Fernando’s got a lot of special qualities about him. Number one, his work ethic — he takes every play out there on the practice field just as serious as he is on fourth-and-two against Ohio State or whoever we’re playing,” Shanahan said Saturday.

“That does not change for him. He’s very serious about his work, very serious about his craft, and I think it all starts there with him and his prep.”

But if you asked Mendoza, or any of Indiana’s offensive players, they’d tell you that Shanahan prepares just as diligently as they do. He’s the leader of this group, and while Cignetti oversees everything, both work in tandem to make the Hoosiers an offensive juggernaut.

Oct 25, 2025; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) celebrates with wide receivers Elijah Sarratt (13) and E.J. Williams Jr. (7) after a touchdown during the second half against the UCLA Bruins at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images

Shanahan takes a lot from Cignetti, and he’s admitted that Indiana’s head coach has been a phenomenal mentor throughout the years. But this year, with all the success Indiana has had, both Cignetti and Shanahan value each other’s opinions.

“He makes sure that he gets the opinions of every coach, whether it’s scheme or a certain play,” left tackle Carter Smith explained.

“It’s kind of iron sharpening iron.”

Shanahan’s scheme, coupled with Cignetti’s leadership and experience, all bound by the trust that holds the program together, has elevated the Hoosiers to a 13-0 season and a Rose Bowl appearance.

“But our dynamic, I mean, obviously, each year, we get more familiar with each other and pushing each other to come up with the best plans,” Shanahan said.

“And then on game day, executing it the best we can to put the players in the best position to be successful. At the end of the day, that’s all we’re trying to do.”

PLUS: ‘Bama is still Bama’: Indiana knows the test Alabama’s defense presents

Indiana has clearly been successful, but it’s not done just yet. After winning the Big Ten championship, the Hoosiers have their goals set on the national championship, and trust will be a crucial part in getting them there.

“I do feel like our guys will be ready to play,” Shanahan said.

“Shoot, we’re playing in the Rose Bowl, a College Football Playoff game against a great opponent. There might be a slight adjustment early in the game, but I feel like our guys will be ready to go.”

Shanahan has no doubt that his team will be ready, and its preparation over the four-week break from competition will certainly play a part. And with a drive to be great and a trust in the fact that everyone is working toward one common goal of excellence.

Shanahan is the leader of an offense that values each other. Relationships matter and everyone pushes each member of the offense to get better with every rep. The offensive coordinator is no exception, and as the wide receivers coach, Shanahan has had a special relationship with Elijah Sarratt.

“He’s someone I can talk to about anything… Just seeing him evolve every single day makes me want to get better as well” Sarratt said.

It’s clear that Shanahan has an affect on his players — and it’s an overwhelmingly positive one. Great coaches go along way, with trust always as the forefront in the bond between mentor and mentee.

As an offensive coordinator, you’d expect the best of the best to be elite play callers, quarterback whisperers or some kind of brilliant mind that makes everyone on the offense better.

Well, Shanahan could be described as all of those things, but it’s not really about him. He trusts his players and fellow coaches — that’s what makes this Indiana offense work and what makes Shanahan an elite offensive coordinator.

Not yet a member of TheHoosier? Join our community for 50% off and get a complimentary year of The Athletic included with your membership. Join here!

Make sure to follow and subscribe to all TheHoosier social media platforms so you never miss any of our content including X, Facebook, YouTube, Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and Pocket Casts.