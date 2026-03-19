Portal Finale: Burnham & Hjelle Bolster Indiana’s Defensive Front

By Shannon Griffith | TheHoosier.com

Indiana football continues to build its roster with purpose — and as the Hoosiers wrap up their latest run through the transfer portal, two final additions on the defensive line bring both upside and stability to the trenches.

Former Notre Dame edge rusher Joshua Burnham and Tulsa defensive lineman Joe Hjelle (pronounced “YELL-ee”)close out Indiana’s portal additions series, and while neither move is about headline flash, both are about something just as important:

👉 Building a defensive front that can hold up in the Big Ten.

🔴 The Bigger Picture: College Football Is Changing

Before diving into the players themselves, it’s important to understand the environment Indiana is building within.

College football is shifting — and fast.

The combination of NIL, revenue sharing, and legal pressure has weakened the traditional authority of the NCAA. Meanwhile, the Big Ten and SEC continue to separate themselves in both financial power and national influence.

There are now real conversations around:

Antitrust exemption for college athletics

Collective bargaining models for players

A future governance structure beyond the NCAA

For Indiana, the takeaway is simple:

👉 They’re already in the room.

Being in the Big Ten positions the Hoosiers inside whatever structure comes next. Now the focus shifts to roster building — and that’s where the portal comes in.

🔥 Joshua Burnham: Edge Size and Pass Rush Potential

Burnham arrives in Bloomington from Notre Dame, bringing a Power Four frame at 6-foot-4, 260 pounds and the kind of physical traits you look for on the edge.

This addition is about upside and rotational impact.

Burnham gives Indiana:

Length and athleticism off the edge

Pass rush potential in obvious passing downs

Another body to rotate and keep players fresh

What stands out is that Burnham doesn’t have to be “the guy” immediately. Instead, he fits into a system where he can contribute situationally while continuing to develop.

In the Big Ten, depth on the edge isn’t optional — it’s necessary.

Burnham adds to that equation.

🧱 Joe Hjelle: Interior Depth That Matters

On the inside, Indiana adds Joe Hjelle, a 6-foot-3, 300-pound defensive lineman from Tulsa.

This move is about something every good defense needs:

👉 Physical presence and rotational depth inside.

Hjelle brings:

Size to hold the point of attack

Run-stopping ability

A dependable rotational piece in the interior

He may not be the flashiest addition, but players like Hjelle are often the difference in late-season games.

In November, when bodies are worn down and games are won at the line of scrimmage, depth inside becomes critical.

Hjelle helps Indiana prepare for that reality.

🏈 Why These Additions Matter

When you look at Burnham and Hjelle together, the theme becomes clear:

👉 This is about building layers, not just starters.

Burnham strengthens the edge rotation

Hjelle reinforces the interior

Both contribute to a deeper, more durable defensive front

And in the Big Ten, that matters.

You’re not just building for Week 1 — you’re building for:

Physical conference play

Injuries

Fatigue

Late-season matchups

Indiana’s portal strategy reflects that.

🔚 Final Takeaway

Indiana may not have landed the splashiest defensive names in the portal — but what they’ve done is arguably more important.

They’ve added:

Functional depth

Physical size

Rotational flexibility

And most importantly…

👉 They’ve added pieces that help them compete in the Big Ten.

With Burnham on the edge and Hjelle inside, Indiana continues to take steps toward building a defensive front capable of holding up against one of the most physical conferences in college football.

🏈 Hoosier Football Tailgate

Be sure to catch the full breakdown on Hoosier Football Tailgate, hosted by Coach Griff, for film analysis, player evaluation, and weekly IU football coverage.

Hoosier Tailgate Tonight 7:30 PM: https://www.youtube.com/live/PcU_FbP6T9s?si=0D61Zl9nI1iniRQX