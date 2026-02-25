NFL Combine Q&A: 9 different Indiana invitees meet with media in Indianapolis

A program-record nine Hoosiers will represent Indiana football at the NFL Combine throughout the week in Indianapolis. Each player will speak to the media for 15 minutes during their designated availability spread out throughout Wednesday to Saturday,

Here are all the Q&As from Indiana’s representatives, updated each day after each player’s availability.

LB Aiden Fisher

MEDIA SCHEDULE

Thursday, Feb. 26

9:00 a.m. — D’Angelo Ponds (DB)

10:30 a.m. — Louis Moore (DB)

11:20 a.m. — Riley Nowakowski (TE)

Friday, Feb. 27

8:00 a.m. — Fernando Mendoza (QB)

8:40 a.m. — Elijah Sarratt (WR)

10:30 a.m. — Omar Cooper Jr. (WR)

1:00 p.m. — Roman Hemby (RB)

Saturday, Feb. 28

12:10 p.m. — Pat Coogan (OL)

