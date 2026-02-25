Skip to main content
Indiana
Join Now

NFL Combine Q&A: 9 different Indiana invitees meet with media in Indianapolis

0a7j0Tm2_400x400 (1)by: Colin McMahon1 hour agoColinMcMahon31

A program-record nine Hoosiers will represent Indiana football at the NFL Combine throughout the week in Indianapolis. Each player will speak to the media for 15 minutes during their designated availability spread out throughout Wednesday to Saturday,

Here are all the Q&As from Indiana’s representatives, updated each day after each player’s availability.

Watch on Youtube! Hit that Subscribe button please!

LB Aiden Fisher

MEDIA SCHEDULE

Thursday, Feb. 26
9:00 a.m. — D’Angelo Ponds (DB)
10:30 a.m. — Louis Moore (DB)
11:20 a.m. — Riley Nowakowski (TE)

Friday, Feb. 27
8:00 a.m. — Fernando Mendoza (QB)
8:40 a.m. — Elijah Sarratt (WR)
10:30 a.m. — Omar Cooper Jr. (WR)
1:00 p.m. — Roman Hemby (RB)

Saturday, Feb. 28
12:10 p.m. — Pat Coogan (OL)

Not yet a member of TheHoosier?  Join our community for Just $1 and get a complimentary year of The Athletic included with your membership. Join here!

Make sure to follow and subscribe to all TheHoosier social media platforms so you never miss any of our content including XFacebookYouTubeSpotifyApple Podcasts, and Pocket Casts

You may also like