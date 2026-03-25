NFL Mock Draft: Where Hoosiers land in Rounds 1-7

There’s less than a month until the 2026 NFL Draft begins, and April 23-25 should bring a lot of history for Indiana football. A plethora of different Hoosiers could hear their names called when the 257 picks are announced in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, with some having serious first-round aspirations.

Of course, Fernando Mendoza is the projected No. 1 overall pick on almost every single big board, but there are over a dozen more national champion Hoosiers who will participate in Indiana’s Pro Day in hopes of hearing their names called during the NFL Draft, with nine total representatives at the NFL Combine just a few weeks ago.

But before all that, outlets across the country have begun projecting who each NFL team will pick. Most mock drafts include just the first — and occasionally the second — round, but Brian Bosarge of DraftCountdown.com projected all seven rounds, with 10 Hoosiers projected as NFL Draft selections.

Having 10 players picked would break an IU program record, as seven draftees all the way back in 1976 is the current number to beat. A year ago, Indiana had two players hear their names called, while six more eventually signed with NFL clubs as undrafted free agents.

But Bosarge and DraftCountdown believe Indiana is poised for a very productive weekend. Only a few programs have eclipsed more than 10 selections, with the current national record being 15 by Georgia in 2022 following its national championship season.

With that, here are the Hoosiers that DraftCountdown included in its latest mock draft:

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Feb 27, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza (QB11) speaks to members of the media during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

ROUND 1

No. 1: QB Fernando Mendoza to the Las Vegas Raiders

As expected, Mendoza is projected as the No. 1 overall pick to Las Vegas. During the NFL Combine, Mendoza detailed his positive meetings with the Raiders, as this one seems like a no-brainer ahead of the draft.

The national champion quarterback led the country in passing touchdowns and was among the best in yards, completion percentage and quarterback rating. With the physical tools as well, it’s no surprise that he’s the consensus top player among the draft pool.

No. 26: WR Omar Cooper Jr. to the Buffalo Bills

Cooper Jr. wasn’t always a clear first-round prospect, but after Indiana secured its first-ever national title, his name has become a staple in first-round mock drafts. With good size and a 4.2-second 40-yard dash at the combine, Cooper has separated himself as a valuable talent ahead of the draft.

The Bills are a franchise with aspirations to win now, making this a great fit for Cooper Jr. coming off a 16-0 championship season with the Hoosiers.

ROUND 2

No. 41: CB D’Angelo Ponds to the Cincinnati Bengals

Ponds has appeared in mock drafts from Round 1 all the way to Round 3, but he’s slotted as a high second-rounder here to the Bengals. His size has always been a cause for concern, but with a 43.5-inch vertical jump, those questions have become few and far between.

Cincinnati had one of the worst defenses in 2025, making it no surprise that it would want a cornerback like Ponds to enter the fold through the NFL Draft.

ROUND 3

No. 61: WR Elijah Sarratt to the Los Angeles Rams

Alongside Cooper Jr., Sarratt is another highly touted prospect at the receiver position and lands with the Rams in this projection. He comes into the draft with a great amount of experience, while his ball skills and size on the outside are major strengths.

Los Angeles is another team poised to win in 2026, as Sarratt could be another valuable weapon to catch passes from Matthew Stafford, making it a great fit for the former IU receiver.

Feb 26, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Indiana linebacker Aiden Fisher (LB08) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

ROUND 5

No. 160: LB Aiden Fisher to the Green Bay Packers

Fisher comes into the draft as the de facto captain of Indiana’s defense, making his value for a potential NFL suitor more than just his on-field talent. His knack for finding the ball could bring him success in the NFL, while he was also an integral part of Indiana’s defensive front that gave opposing quarterbacks immense trouble.

The Packers are one of the best franchises in the NFL, and playing in their defense could be a great match for Fisher.

No. 165: EDGE Mikail Kamara to the Buffalo Bills (via Chicago)

Joining Cooper Jr. in this NFL Draft projection is Kamara, who wasn’t invited to the combine but has serious potential as a late-round draft pick. He appears in the fifth round here, with the Bills selecting the edge rusher.

He had what could be considered a down season in 2025 as far as stats are concerned, but his potential and leadership never faded. In 2024, Kamara had a phenomenal season with 10 sacks, which is the blueprint for potential NFL success in Buffalo.

No. 167: RB Roman Hemby to the Houston Texans

The second of three Indiana players within a span of four projected draft picks is Hemby, who showcased his talent in his one season with the Hoosiers in 2025. He was part of a two-headed backfield and was able to be a power rusher, elusive back, pass catcher and valuable blocker.

His ability to contribute in several ways makes him an intriguing prospect, and the Texans could certainly use him to get back to the postseason like they’ve done year in and year out of late.

No. 168: S Louis Moore to the Buffalo Bills

Wrapping up the Hoosiers taken in the fifth round is Moore, who becomes the third projected selection to the Bills. Moore was incredible at finding the football, making tackles and intercepting passes during his final season of college at Indiana.

With a previous stint with Tom Allen’s staff and an eligibility case before the 2025 season, Moore has had a long history with IU and is now in position to make his NFL dreams come true. As a physical strong safety, the Bills could be a great fit for Moore as well.

ROUND 6

No. 188: OL Pat Coogan to the Seattle Seahawks (via Cleveland)

Going to the Super Bowl champion Seahawks is Coogan, as this projection has him joining another championship team through the sixth round of the draft. Coming from Notre Dame before joining IU, winning is something Coogan is used to, especially as a leader on a winning team.

He was one of the most pivotal leaders for Indiana during its 16-0 season, and it extended onto the field with impressive play from the center position.

ROUND 7

No. 208: RB Kaelon Black to the Las Vegas Raiders (via Buffalo)

Black rounds out the 10 Hoosiers projected to be NFL Draft selections, as he’s selected by the Raiders here, joining Mendoza in Las Vegas. As a veteran and incredibly tough runner, Black has a lot of valuable traits that an NFL franchise would love to have.

He may not have been invited to the combine, but Black has great potential to be selected, with an impressive work ethic off the field and the ability to contribute as a runner and blocker on the field.

Pro Day participants not included in mock draft

– OL Kahlil Benson

– S Devan Boykin

– WR Jonathan Brady

– DL Stephen Daley

– K Brendan Franke

– LS Mark Langston

– P Mitch McCarthy

– TE Riley Nowakowski (Invited to NFL Combine as well)

– DT Dominque Ratcliff

– TE Holden Staes

– RB Solomon Vanhorse

– WR E.J. Williams Jr.

– EDGE Kellan Wyatt

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