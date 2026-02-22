Nick Marsh already has NFL-level talent. Now he's ready to be developed at Indiana: 'He’s like a warrior'

When Indiana landed the commitment of Nick Marsh out of the transfer portal, it was significant. After losing four of its top five receivers to graduation or the NFL Draft, finding a true playmaker at the position was a huge emphasis.

Indiana saw Marsh up close in person multiple times as he spent his first two years playing at Michigan State.

In 2024, Marsh had five receptions for 78 yards and a touchdown against Indiana. Last year he had seven receptions for 64 yards and one touchdown. So, when it was time to find a high-level replacement in the portal, Curt Cignetti dialed in on the MSU receiver.

“I’ve saw Nick Marsh two years in a row, up close and personal,” Cignetti said on the Bison Drops Podcast. “Then when you’re getting ready to play whoever, sometimes you get Michigan State in the exchange (watching game film). I still remember his Maryland game in 2024, when he would’ve been a true freshman, catching a couple posts. That guy’s always been very impressive.”

That Maryland game? Eight catches for 198 yards and a touchdown.

At 6-foot-3 and 203 pounds, Marsh not only has terrific size on the outside, he’s also a truly consistent possession receiver. In two seasons with Michigan State he hauled in 100 receptions for 1,311 yards and nine touchdowns. He’s had 5+ receptions in 10 games.

This year he had 59 receptions for 662 yards and six receptions — with multiple different quarterbacks under center. As a freshman, Marsh caught 41 passes for 649 yards and three touchdowns

While his ball skills stand out most to Cignetti and are most important, his all-around game stands out.

“The tape speaks for itself,” Cignetti said. “Because with a receiver sometimes, you want to see how they block. They all want to catch the ball. Do they have good ball skills, can they separate, can they make the big play? Are they out there every play, every game, are they durable?

“You watch Nick Marsh block, he’s like a warrior. Then you watch him catch a slant in the low red, break three tackles to score, it’s impressive.”

Indiana has Elijah Sarratt and Omar Cooper Jr on deck to be drafted — and drafted high — in the 2026 NFL Draft. That duo both ranked inside the top-10 in receiving yards in the Big Ten, top-6 in receptions and the top two players in the league in touchdowns. Sarratt led the FBS in touchdowns while Cooper was third.

Cooper finished with 69 receptions for 937 yards and 13 touchdowns while Sarratt had 830 yards and 15 touchdowns on 65 receptions.

That type of production stood out to Marsh.

“They were able to show me a clear plan for the goals of the program, the team, as well as for me developing and evolving as player,” Marsh told TheHoosier.com. “Everyone is on the same page and I felt that was what I needed.”

Marsh is in line to be another NFL talent that will now get developed even more at Indiana. He joins a receiving group that consists of returning wideout Charlie Becker and injured Tyler Morris. He also is part of the transfer duo that comes to Bloomington with Shazz Preston.

